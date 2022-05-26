Newspaper icon
Pallas Capital introduces feeder fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022   12:21PM

The open-ended fund will allow wholesale investors to invest into the Pallas Funding Trust (PFT), a fast growing and diversified fund established in collaboration with Credit Suisse AG.

​PFT, a lending vehicle that was established by Pallas Capital in November 2021, has a funding total of $588 million.

PFT invests only in registered first mortgages secured over premium real estate assets with each loan having a maximum loan to value ratio of 65% (or 70% in the case of investment loans).

It assesses each loan according to robust and prudent lending criteria. PFT specifically caters to medium-sized CRE borrowers who are under-serviced by the major banks.

The feeder fund is initially looking to raise $150 million and is currently offering a yield of 6.87% per annum or 6.5% plus BBSW.

To date, PFT has deployed over $140 million across 25 loans.

Pallas Capital said it expects there to be significant interest in the fund from its existing investor network.
​"A number of our investors are looking to reduce their risk profile, without making a significant sacrifice in terms of investment yield," Pallas Capital executive director Mark Spring said.

"The PFT Feeder Fund gives a direct exposure to PFT, our most conservative first mortgage fund, at an attractive rate of return.

"For example, PFT cannot make construction loans or 'related party loans' and must operate within many other limitations negotiated with Credit Suisse as the largest investor in PFT."

​The Feeder Fund pays a fixed margin (6.5% p.a.) over the bank bill swap rate, he added.

"Accordingly, the total return has already increased from 6.52% p.a. earlier this year to 6.87% p.a. currently," Spring said.

"The rate of return will reset monthly as market rates in Australia are expected to move up in coming months."

