PADUA closes capital raise

The financial advice software company completed a $9.8 million capital raising with significant input from institutional investors.

Acorn Capital provided a $4 million investment while Microequities' Private to Beyond the IPO fund and PADUA's corporate advisors Tiger & Bear Partners also participated in the raise.

The funding will enable the business to continue to ramp up its technology development roadmap and further expand into the financial advice sector, PADUA said.

PADUA chair Peter O'Connell and non-executive director Gareth Turner committed funds to the raise and also includes a $2 million investment from friends and family.

"This injection of capital will allow us to further ramp up our investment in sales, distribution and marketing and accelerate our technology roadmap," PADUA co-founder and managing director Matthew Esler said.

"We have some new software releases imminent that will greatly improve our offering and drive further adviser market share whilst also improving the productivity of PADUA's services divisions."

Acorn Capital investment director Matthew Sheehan said the firm liked that PADUA's technology is able to provide high quality and compliant financial advice.

"The financial advice industry is one that will continue to be highly regulated, and PADUA is helping advisers to manage that burden of compliance," Sheehan said.

"We also like that PADUA has its own tech-enabled services businesses. This gives them a competitive edge over other software providers in the industry. The business has the technical expertise and has been able to leverage the learnings and data from that business to build the technology that its own services teams use."

The raise comes after PADUA appointed Brett Canning as head of sales and distribution after spending over 20 years at BT Financial Group.

Kabilan Murugananthan also joined the financial advice tech provider, as a business development manager and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick was appointed as a new key account manager.