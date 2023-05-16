Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Packer donates $7m to mental health research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAY 2023   11:40AM

The gift will accelerate mental health research and establish the James Packer Chair in Mood Disorders at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

The gift, jointly funded by Packer and The Packer Family Foundation, will see the professorial chair lead a new research team at UNSW and the Mindgardens Neuroscience Network (Mindgardens).

Already, the UNSW Discipline of Psychiatry and Mental Health, which recently celebrated its 60-year anniversary, is widely renowned as the pre-eminent psychiatry research department in the country and one of the leading university psychiatry research groups internationally.

Meanwhile, Mindgardens is the first research centre in Australia to focus exclusively on disorders that involve the brain, emotions, nervous system and thinking processes.

"It is no secret that I have struggled with mental health problems in the past," Packer said.

"I am a passionate advocate of finding ways to improve mental health outcomes and I am hopeful that my contribution towards this research will generate positive outcomes in this field and in so doing significantly improve the lives of people battling mental health issues both in Australia and around the world."

UNSW president, vice-chancellor and professor Attila Brungs said the gift will support collaborative research and drive meaningful change in an increasingly vital field of health care.

"Research changes peoples' lives," he said.

"We appreciate James Packer's generous donation, which will enable UNSW researchers to develop new treatments and interventions for people experiencing mental health disorders.

"Mental health is a pressing global challenge, and this gift will help us make real progress in this critical area of research."

UNSW medicine and health dean professor Vlado Perkovic said this new chair will lead the way in transforming the understanding, prevention, treatment and cure of these important disorders and offers hope to affected individuals and their families.

"This exceptional gift will enable UNSW researchers and its partners in the Mindgardens Network to dramatically accelerate mental health research in mood disorders and conditions that impact millions of people in Australia and around the world," he said.

Read more: James PackerUniversity of New South WalesAttila BrungsThe Packer Family FoundationVlado Perkovic
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Could a four-day workweek save the day?
Can Russia use crypto to get around sanctions?
Cannon-Brookes takes stake in Rabbitohs
Calls for Royal Commission into housing
Implemented Portfolios adds to board
UNSW to ditch fossil fuels
University to probe reverse mortgages
Australia in effective recession: Academic
University students to run hedge fund
Gonski asks philanthropists to have more heart

Editor's Choice

Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel

KARREN VERGARA
The Quality of Advice Review's recommendation to abolish Fee Disclosure Statements would be a major win for financial advisers as many continue to grapple with providing accurate documents to clients.

Ariel Investments launches EM portfolios in Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Ariel Investments is launching its first dedicated emerging markets offerings to local institutional investors.

IFM Investors welcomes global head of client solutions

CHLOE WALKER
London-based John Gee-Grant has been named head of global client solutions at IFM Investors.

AZ NGA partners with advisory firm

KARREN VERGARA
AZ NGA has joined forces with a Melbourne-based advisory practice to help drive growth across both businesses.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.