Packer donates $7m to mental health research

The gift will accelerate mental health research and establish the James Packer Chair in Mood Disorders at the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

The gift, jointly funded by Packer and The Packer Family Foundation, will see the professorial chair lead a new research team at UNSW and the Mindgardens Neuroscience Network (Mindgardens).

Already, the UNSW Discipline of Psychiatry and Mental Health, which recently celebrated its 60-year anniversary, is widely renowned as the pre-eminent psychiatry research department in the country and one of the leading university psychiatry research groups internationally.

Meanwhile, Mindgardens is the first research centre in Australia to focus exclusively on disorders that involve the brain, emotions, nervous system and thinking processes.

"It is no secret that I have struggled with mental health problems in the past," Packer said.

"I am a passionate advocate of finding ways to improve mental health outcomes and I am hopeful that my contribution towards this research will generate positive outcomes in this field and in so doing significantly improve the lives of people battling mental health issues both in Australia and around the world."

UNSW president, vice-chancellor and professor Attila Brungs said the gift will support collaborative research and drive meaningful change in an increasingly vital field of health care.

"Research changes peoples' lives," he said.

"We appreciate James Packer's generous donation, which will enable UNSW researchers to develop new treatments and interventions for people experiencing mental health disorders.

"Mental health is a pressing global challenge, and this gift will help us make real progress in this critical area of research."

UNSW medicine and health dean professor Vlado Perkovic said this new chair will lead the way in transforming the understanding, prevention, treatment and cure of these important disorders and offers hope to affected individuals and their families.

"This exceptional gift will enable UNSW researchers and its partners in the Mindgardens Network to dramatically accelerate mental health research in mood disorders and conditions that impact millions of people in Australia and around the world," he said.