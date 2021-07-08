NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Outflows at Magellan

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 8 JUL 2021   12:42PM

Magellan Financial Group reported $351 million in net outflows in the June quarter.

This included $260 million in net retail outflows and $91 million in net institutional outflows.

Magellan ended the June quarter with $113.9 billion in total FUM, up from $106 billion at March end.

It is estimating performance fees of roughly $30 million for the 12 months ending June 2021, which is significantly lower than $80 million for the year ending June 2020.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

In recent months, Magellan has launched its retirement product FuturePay, taken a stake in FinClear and in Barrenjoey.

For the December 2020 half year, MFG reported NPAT of $202 million, up 3% from the same period in 2019.

Total average FUM was $100.9 billion (9% higher), resulting in management fees of $311.4 million (8% higher) and performance fees of $12.4 million (down 70%).

Magellan's strategies saw $3.7 billion in net inflows in the six months ending December 2020, which is at par with 1H20's $3.6 million.

Read more: Magellan Financial GroupBarrenjoey
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

QSuper, IFM bid for Sydney Airport
Magellan retirement product nears launch
Magellan performance fees dip 70%
Volatility ahead for Magellan shareholders: Morgan Stanley
Magellan continues fund restructure
Magellan launches funds on Chi-X
Financial services' biggest tax bills revealed
Magellan adds to board
Magellan, Barclays back new firm
Credit Suisse names preferred investment options

Editor's Choice

New shareholder at Challenger

KANIKA SOOD
Will Vicar's Caledonia has sold its 15% stake in annuities giant Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo Global Management.

Aware questioned on bonuses

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $130 billion industry fund Aware Super was grilled on the bonuses it pays executives and how it justifies them.

Funds grilled despite record returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper and Cbus faced an extremely hostile questioning from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, which at times devolved to committee members yelling over one another.

WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

ANNABELLE DICKSON
WealthO2 has introduced a managed discretionary account with several top managed account investment managers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.