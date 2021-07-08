Outflows at Magellan

Magellan Financial Group reported $351 million in net outflows in the June quarter.

This included $260 million in net retail outflows and $91 million in net institutional outflows.

Magellan ended the June quarter with $113.9 billion in total FUM, up from $106 billion at March end.

It is estimating performance fees of roughly $30 million for the 12 months ending June 2021, which is significantly lower than $80 million for the year ending June 2020.

In recent months, Magellan has launched its retirement product FuturePay, taken a stake in FinClear and in Barrenjoey.

For the December 2020 half year, MFG reported NPAT of $202 million, up 3% from the same period in 2019.

Total average FUM was $100.9 billion (9% higher), resulting in management fees of $311.4 million (8% higher) and performance fees of $12.4 million (down 70%).

Magellan's strategies saw $3.7 billion in net inflows in the six months ending December 2020, which is at par with 1H20's $3.6 million.