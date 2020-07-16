NEWS
General
Optimism, resilience high on the recruitment checklist
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 16 JUL 2020   12:28PM

Workers looking for new employment in the superannuation and investment industries need to display qualities of optimism, self-motivation, resilience and mental agility to nab a role during the COVID-19 crisis.

That's according to specialist recruiter Super Recruiters, who argue a second wave of COVID-19 will bring with it a raft of challenges for the wealth management industry.

"As wealth management industry roles become increasingly scarce and sought after by a rising labour pool, the immediate challenge for human resources departments is how to determine who the most suitable candidate is for the roles they need to fill - given the new 'at home' workplace regime," it said.

Some people won't be successful working from home, Super Recruiters said, with high levels of mental agility and resilience needed for the employee of the future.

"By mental agility we mean the ability to pause, step back, reflect, shift perspectives, create options and choose wisely," Super Recruiters executive director Sally Humphris said.

"Employers are also seeking people with not only suitable experience but also resilience.

"Many of us now work in constantly connected, always-on, highly demanding work cultures where stress and the risk of burnout are widespread."

She recommended candidates build resilience and compassion skills to nab employment opportunities and more effectively navigate their work life.

"According to research cited by the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley, compassion increases positive emotions, creates positive work relationships, and increases cooperation and collaboration," Super Recruiters said.

Humphris argued "the old ways are no longer the best", with social distancing practices signaling the industry's hiring processes are ripe for disruption.

"Traditional resumes and job interviews alone are poor predictors of actual job performance as interviewees give rehearsed answers and interviewers pick candidates they like rather than those whom have a proven track record of delivering results," Humphris said.

"Almost two-thirds of HR teams also admit their traditional interviews failed at assessing candidates' soft skills, according to the LinkedIn research. Now is a good time for HR departments to refine their recruiting practices as they engage more employees who will work, unsupervised, from home."

Candidates are increasingly finding new employment through contacts, she said.

"In-house HR, which is rightly increasingly undertaking their own recruiting, needs to recognise this fact and harness it," Humphris said.

"This means that upon receiving a role brief, HR departments should search for candidates that are would be most suited to the role, all the while remembering the importance of evaluating the soft skills of resilience and compassion."

The wealth management industry needs the best of the best in the current environment to deliver results, she said.

"The only way to assess that is through referrals. Wealth management firms should start this referral process before advertising and seeking resumes," Humphris said.

"This is not the 'old' pay your own employees for referring a successful candidate, but a much more dedicated process of determining who are the best candidates in the industry for that role and enticing them.

"After all, there will only be limited budget for recruiting and you want to make every new hire as best as you can in today's COVID world."

