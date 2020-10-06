NEWS
Economics
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 6 OCT 2020   9:05PM

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has unsurprisingly spoken out against the Morrison government's federal budget, saying it has failed to create much needed jobs.

Taking to Twitter, Albanese said: "Being a leader means taking responsibility - in the good times, and in the bad times.  Australians need jobs now.  The Morrison Government needs to create them now.  This is one buck Scott Morrison can't pass."

Assistant Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government has failed Australians and that the budget presented by the Coalition will mean a deeper and longer recession.

"This budget will rack up a trillion dollars of debt but still doesn't do enough to create jobs, fails to build for the future and leaves too many Australians behind," Chalmers said.

"That's one trillion dollars of debt but millions of Australians left behind, including 928,000 people aged over 35 on unemployment benefits deliberately excluded from hiring subsidies. One trillion dollars of debt, a track record of no delivery and no plan for the future."

Chalmers said the Labor party was hoping for "more bang for buck" with a trillion dollar debt and accused the government of being inconsistent.

Chalmers also put the spotlight on a number of issues that were not addressed in the budget, like climate change and sluggish growth.

"There is no plan to lift the permanent rate of JobSeeker from $40 per day, tackle insecure work, create opportunities for women or to improve access to child care," he said.

"No plan for social housing, cheaper and cleaner energy, or to address the crisis in aged care.  No plan to kick-start the economy, boost productivity, increase participation, or lift the speed limit on growth."

Chalmers said while the average Australian workers will receive a $50 per fortnight tax cut, millions on the JobKeeper program have seen their payment cut by at least $300 per fortnight.

"Despite producing a grab-bag of headline-seeking announcements, the government expects another 160,000 Australians to be added to the jobless queues," Chalmers said.

"Decisions taken by the Liberals in this Budget mean that the Morrison Recession will be deeper and longer than necessary."

Greens leader Adam Bandt has also spoken out following the budget announcement calling for a Green New Deal that takes action on climate change, fixes employment crisis and ends inequality.

Taking to Twitter, Bandt said the Greens will be fighting the tax cuts, which he said are benefitting the super-wealthy.

Bandt also called on Labor to help block the tax cuts and pressured the party to "join us in the trenches instead of voting with the Coalition again."

However, in interviews after the announcement Chalmers said the Labor party is in support of the proposed tax cuts.

"We've said that we will support the income tax cuts that provide extra help or lower and middle class workers.  We've said for some months that we would support that," Chalmers said.

"We are inclined to support [the business tax cuts] but we only saw them a short time ago.  One of the measures will cost $27 billion so we will go through the detail to find out if that is the right and responsible way to spend so much money."

Bandt said the business tax cuts will do nothing but help big business and hurt casual workers.

"There are no limits on what is possible right now, if we just have the vision and the courage to stand up to those vested interests who are lining their pockets," Bandt said.

"JobMaker is a recipe for temporary, casual, low wage exploitative work.  Big corporations like McDonalds will be rubbing their hands together.  Instead we need a job guarantee for young people, with decent wages and secure work."

Boutique wealth firm chief steps down
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The chief executive of a boutique advice firm has stepped down after 12 years at the helm and his successor has been named.
BT head of platforms departs
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:34PM
BT has farewelled its head of platforms after close to 15 years with the business, commencing the hunt for a replacement.
