Investment
Opportunity for the brave: High yield credit
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAY 2020   11:41AM

There are opportunities for investors in the high yield market in the current environment, but only for the brave.

That's according to Daintree Capital director and credit portfolio manager Mark Mitchell, who warned retail investors to steer clear of the extremely illiquid asset class.

"High yield credit is a relatively illiquid asset in normal market environments and extremely illiquid in times of stress," he said.

"Fund managers who manage assets in the space like to note that it is higher up in the capital structure than equity and therefore would have a higher recovery in the event of a default.

"While that is generally true, the trade-off is lower overall returns and generally worse liquidity which can lead to much higher volatility."

Despite this, exchange traded products with a high yield focus seem to be less risky, he said.

"The exchange traded versions of high yield funds seemed to hold up reasonably well during March but there were lots of example of LITs and similar structures that ended up trading well below the net asset value of the funds," Mitchell said.

It's important to take an active management strategy to pick the winners from the losers, he said.

"There certainly are opportunities for investors in the high yield space at the moment, but that doesn't necessarily mean the average retail investor should be buying them," Mitchell said.

"High yield securities are issued by less credit worthy companies and the structure and conditions around each bond issued can vary quite a bit."

If investors have the experience analysing these types of structures, they will be able to find some value - but those that don't may suffer, he warned.

"It is unlikely [that those without high yield credit experience] would be able to do the necessary work on both the probability of the company defaulting as well as the expected recovery on the bond in the event of default to be able to determine if the price/spread on offer for the individual bond represents an attractive opportunity," Mitchell said.

Diversification is also key to an effective bond portfolio, he said.

"It is not a great idea to construct a portfolio consisting of only a few bonds because if one defaults it can wipe out all of your returns, and then some," Mitchell said.

For example, those that invested in the Virgin bonds late last year have defaulted, and now may only return 30c on the dollar, he said.

"So if an investor held 10 equally-weighted bond in their portfolio (one of which was Virgin) they would have lost 7% on their overall portfolio. Not a great outcome," Mitchell said.

"Our strong view is that it can be very difficult for the average investor to construct an appropriately diversified portfolio of bonds on their own (50 to 100+ issuers) unless they have significant capital, so investing in a diversified, actively managed fund probably makes a lot more sense."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

