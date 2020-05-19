NEWS
Opportunities exist in high yield: Eaton Vance
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAY 2020   12:29PM

Wealth manager Eaton Vance believes there to be investment opportunity in the current volatile environment for global high yield investors, with relatively attractive returns expected for the coming 12 months.

Following the strong rally in asset markets in April, Eaton Vance said investors should attempt to take advantage of further volatility in high yield markets.

"Fundamentals for high-yield issuers are weakening markedly against the backdrop of a sharp contraction in global economic activity - unknown in its extent right now - and which governments and central banks, on their own, cannot halt," it said.

"We believe investment opportunities do exist across European and US markets and that active, selective exposure to US and global high-yield securities at this juncture will continue to benefit clients."

Further volatility in high yield is likely, the firm added, with the pending global recession likely to last several quarters.

"Our thinking is to take advantage of this, adding prudently to risk," Eaton Vance said.

The four key areas of opportunity in high yield are primary issuance, European markets, fallen angels and the energy sector, the investment manager said.

In terms of primary issuance, companies looking for short-term financing to weather the pandemic would provide excellent opportunities for high-yield investors, Eaton Vance said.

Similarly, credit spreads in Europe were looking relatively more attractive than in the US at the moment, with the investment manager seeing opportunity in European high yield markets.

Companies that have been downgraded from investment grade; fallen angles, were also an opportune area for high-yield investors, it argued.

"We've seen a slew of downgrades in the US and European markets, increasing the size of the overall investible universe," Eaton Vance said.

"We think sensibly investing in companies that have the ability to bounce back to investment grade will be a great way to generate returns from here."

Although defaults will increase in the energy sector, returns from bonds will also likely be significant, the investment manager said.

Investors wanting to allocate to high yield now will need to be brave, Eaton Vance said, but opportunity still abounds.

"Looking ahead then, while we do envisage further bouts of volatility in the near term (those needing to make an allocation now will need a strong nerve), we think market returns on a 12-month view will be relatively attractive in a historical context," it said.

Having a top-down overlay and strong fundamental analysis capabilities would prove positive in the current investment environment, which with it has brought a wide dispersion of returns in the high yield market, Eaton Vance said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Eaton VanceHigh yieldUSBondsCreditCOVID-19
