OneVue recoups $4.36m from Sargon

OneVue Holdings has sold Sequoia shares which it took control of earlier this month from a Sargon subsidiary. Now, it's scouting buyers for Madison Financial Group.

The Sequoia shares fetched OneVue net proceeds of $4.36 million (or about 18 cents a share, closer to the lower end of 52-week range of 15 cents to 26 cents).

However, the Sequoia shares are only a small slice of the total $31 million that OneVue is looking to recoup. That is the amount outstanding from 2018 when it sold its Diversa Trustees and CCSL business to Sargon Capital for a total of $45 million.

To this end, OneVue is shifting its focus to selling Madison Financial Group.

OneVue's receivers PwC have appointed Bob Neill of Seaview Consulting Pty to look for potential buyers for Madison.

Madison was home to about 110 advisers at December end.

OneVue said it is looking to sell 100% of the Madison.

"We are working closely with the Madison leadership team to provide them with the necessary support to ensure that the advisers can continue servicing their clients without disruption," OVH managing director Connie Mckeage said.

Madison was one of Sargon's many acquisitions in recent years.

Sargon bought it in April 2018 from PHAROS Financial Group and had plans to rebrand it as Sargon Adviser Services in March this year. The sale price was not reported.

When the main holding company Sargon Capital and some other entities associated to Phil Kingston defaulted on a loan from a Chinese lender and were forced into external administration in late January, OneVue appointed its receivers and managers to SC Australian Holdings 1 Pty Ltd, against which it had a secured interest.

As a result, the Sequoia shares and Madison Financial Group were the two assets that fell into OneVue's control.

Sargon has appointed Ernst & Young as its own receivers and managers for a few other subsidiaries to protect its interests.

Meanwhile, Sargon Capital remains in external administration at hands of the Taiping Trustees which appointed McGrathNicol as administrator.