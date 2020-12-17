OneVue expands access on Xplan

The platform will increase the access to managed funds through quoted managed funds and distribution by integrating with Iress' Xplan.

The announcement comes after the completion of Iress' acquisition of OneVue last month and will give access to quoted managed funds to investors on OneVue's registry.

In addition, the expansion will give financial advisers direct access to buy, sell and report all managed funds on the registry through Xplan.

The access will give fund managers and advisers an automated service from existing technology to reduce risk, cost and time to market.

OneVue chief executive officer for fund and platform services Richard Harris-Smith the new access is the result of increased industry demand.

"Fund managers and advisers are seeking greater flexibility and options to distribute and access funds as investors increasingly focus on convenience and value," he said.

"The services will bring together existing offerings and demonstrate the strength of a combined OneVue and Iress, following Iress' recent acquisition of OneVue."

Iress completed its $115 million acquisition of OneVue on November 6 after months of back and forth.

Iress paid 43 cents per share for OneVue, after its original offer of 40 cents per share.

The sale price was unsuccessfully challenged by OneVue's largest shareholder, the Alex Waislitz owned Thorney companies, but eventually got the shareholder approval.

Following the acquisition, OneVue's founder and managing director Connie McKeage has stepped down but will stay on as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.