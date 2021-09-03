Occupational exclusions under scrutiny

Occupational exclusions in group insurance are under the microscope as the federal government reviews their fairness and appropriateness.

Senator Jane Hume has opened consultations for the review until October 14, aiming to find solutions to problems that arise from occupational exclusions in group insurance provided by MySuper products.

This includes issues for new members and members changing jobs and what options may be required for changes to the current regulatory framework.

Occupational exclusions occur when the default insurance cover is not available or only partially available for certain occupations that an insurer has classified as higher risk.

Occupational exclusions in default insurance policies affect the automatic acceptance of default cover for some new MySuper members and may also have significant consequences where a member changes occupation, Hume said.

The review will focus on life and total and permanent disability (TPD) insurance which trustees are required to provide to their MySuper members.

Hume said default insurance offered through MySuper products should come with no surprises.

"This review will look at the prevalence of occupational exclusions on default life and TPD insurance offerings within MySuper products to form a view of whether occupational exclusions in relation to default life and TPD insurance in MySuper products are necessary or appropriate," Hume said.

The Financial Services Council kicked off its consultation in August, asking stakeholders if such exclusions should be removed.

The FSC said if a MySuper product's default life insurance cover has occupations-based exclusions, a member working in one of those occupations may be unable to claim for the default insurance for which they have been paying insurance premiums.

It says the solution is to prohibit any terms in MySuper group life policies that would cause a claim to be declined in default group life insurance in superannuation based on a change in the occupational classification of the member.