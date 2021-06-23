NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head

The Guardians of NZ Superannuation promoted a senior investment strategist to head of asset allocation.

Charles Hyde joined the Guardians in 2015 and has since chaired a risk budgeting team and been involved in the 2020 review of the reference portfolio, reviews of investment hurdles and proxies and climate change strategy.

Hyde will commence as head of asset allocation on July 1 and will oversee the construction of the reference portfolio and the allocation of risk capital across the fund and the Guardians' economic function.

He will report to chief investment officer Stephen Gilmore who said he is pleased to have been able to recruit internally following an extensive external recruitment process.

"The asset allocation team is the unifying force behind our investment decision-making, and I look forward to working with Charles and his team as the NZ Super Fund continues to grow," Gilmore said.

Prior to joining NZ Super Fund, Hyde was head of quantitative research at MIR Investment Management and head of equities research and equity quant strategies at CommSec.

Hyde was also principal economist - transfer pricing at Deloitte. In addition, he has held academic roles in economics and corporate finance at the University of Melbourne, University of British Columbia, Macquarie University and University of Sydney.

In April, Joe Halapua was promoted to the role of manager of NZ equities. He will report to head of direct investment Will Goodwin.

Paula Steed also joined as general manager of finance and investment operations, responsible for the finance, tax, internal audit and investment operations teams. David Sara was appointed as general manager, technology and George Crosby as general manager, portfolio completion.

Mark Fennell, formerly the NZSF's general manager of portfolio completion, is now the general manager of risk, responsible for the risk, data services and records management teams.

At the end of May 2021, NZ Super Fund has NZD$58 billion in funds under management and has returned 10.5% per annum since its inception 18 years ago.