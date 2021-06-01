NEWS
Executive Appointments

NZ Super bolsters leadership

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 1 JUN 2021   12:30PM

NZ Super has announced a new general manager, portfolio completion to oversee the implementation of its reference portfolio.

The Guardians of New Zealand Superannuation, the entity which manages the NZ $57 billion fund, promoted George Crosby to the role.

Crosby was previously head of portfolio investments at NZ Super and has been with the fund since 2008.

In his new position, Crosby replaces Mark Fennell who was appointed to the role of general manager, risk earlier this year. They will both take up their new roles on July 5.

"Mr Crosby is a world class investment professional who is widely respected in the industry globally. We count ourselves very fortunate to have him on our team," Guardians chief executive Matt Whineray said.

The Guardians are recruiting for a head of portfolio investments.

Prior to joining NZ Super, Crosby had held roles at Westpac, BNP Paribas and Toronto Dominion Bank.

