NZ Super awards passive ESG mandates

NZ Super Fund has selected UBS Asset Management to manage $4.9 billion across two passive mandates.

UBS Asset Management has designed two ESG index equity funds for NZ Super, tailored to its performance and responsible investment requirements.

UBS Asset Management ANZ's interim head John Mowat said the fund manager is delighted to partner with a leader in responsible investment such as NZ Super.

"... we're proud to be selected to support its efforts with our UBS Asset Management team's strong sustainable investment credentials and expertise as an index fund manager," he said.

Also commenting, NZ Super Fund head of external investments and partnerships Del Hart said: "The NZ Super Fund was established to help smooth the future cost of providing superannuation to every New Zealander. As a sovereign wealth fund with a long-term investment horizon, we aim to build trusted long-term relationships with our investment managers."

"We've appreciated the engagement and professionalism shown by the UBS team in how it approached the needs and aspirations of our fund, and we look forward to working together into the future."