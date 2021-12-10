NEWS
Financial Planning

Number one challenge for advice firms revealed

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 10 DEC 2021   11:24AM

Dimensional Fund Advisors' global survey of financial advice firms has found one challenge for Australian advisers stands out above all else.

Coming as no surprise to those in the industry, the issue advice firms are grappling with most is compliance.

The local survey was part of a global study of advice firms by Dimensional which covered more than 800 participants in North America, the UK, Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Australian sample looked at 100 firms, representing $24 billion in assets.

Of the Australian firms, 58% cited managing compliance and regulatory changes as one of their top three operational initiatives or challenges.

In the US, only 12% of firms cited compliance as a top initiative or challenge.

Dimensional Australia client group co-head Nathan Krieger said the challenge for the advice sector is clearly how to make services both more widely accessible and profitable.

"What we know is that advice firms are being incredibly purposeful about how they grow their businesses, how they improve their processes and being aware of the obstacles they need to overcome," Krieger said.

"On the operational side, though, it seems the regulatory environment is still the number one focus."

Implementing workflow processes and improving profitability were the second and third ranked initiatives among the Australian advice firms.

The survey also found while firms have modestly raised their fees in the past three years - to around 1% for clients with $500,000 in assets - there has also been a shift to more hybrid pricing such as retainer fees.

In terms of the COVID-19 business landscape, two thirds of firms are allowing staff and management to work from home.

"We want to build deep, working relationships with advisers who share our desire to pursue better financial outcomes for their clients," Krieger added.

"At the end of the day, client-focused advice and efficient value-added access to capital markets can be a successful combination for both."

