NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
NSX appoints chief operating officer
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 18 JAN 2021   12:19PM

The National Stock Exchange of Australia has appointed a new chief operating officer.

Chan Arambewela spent over 15 years at ASX Group, during which he worked on the launch of BlackRock's iShares ETFs and ASX's mFunds service.

Recently, he has been working at NSXA to harmonise equities trading cycle via Trade Acceptance Service (TAS) to implement consistent post-trade functions across ASX, Chi-X and NSXA.

NSXA is an ASIC licensed Tier 1 Securities Exchange and a subsidiary of NSX Limited. The two other Tier 1 exchanges are ASX and Chi-X.

"On behalf of the NSXL, I am delighted that the board of the NSXA has appointed Chan, and he has accepted the role of COO of the NSZA, which includes the day-to-day operating responsibility of the exchange," NSXL chief executive John Karantzis said.

"Chan brings further valuable experience to the group and strengthens the team. I look forward to working with Chan, and the execution of the NSXA's growth strategy."

NSX has about 60 securities listed on it at November end. The total market capitalisation was $2.2 billion and the average raising was $8.3 million.

Read more: National Stock Exchange of AustraliaASX GroupChan ArambewelaNSX Limited
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
National Stock Exchange names new chief executive
NSX managing director steps down
ASIC gears up for Brexit
ASIC raises concerns over NSX listings
UBS joins mFund
Chinese currency reforms to transform bond benchmarks
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something cFP6jxbH