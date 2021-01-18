NSX appoints chief operating officer

The National Stock Exchange of Australia has appointed a new chief operating officer.

Chan Arambewela spent over 15 years at ASX Group, during which he worked on the launch of BlackRock's iShares ETFs and ASX's mFunds service.

Recently, he has been working at NSXA to harmonise equities trading cycle via Trade Acceptance Service (TAS) to implement consistent post-trade functions across ASX, Chi-X and NSXA.

NSXA is an ASIC licensed Tier 1 Securities Exchange and a subsidiary of NSX Limited. The two other Tier 1 exchanges are ASX and Chi-X.

"On behalf of the NSXL, I am delighted that the board of the NSXA has appointed Chan, and he has accepted the role of COO of the NSZA, which includes the day-to-day operating responsibility of the exchange," NSXL chief executive John Karantzis said.

"Chan brings further valuable experience to the group and strengthens the team. I look forward to working with Chan, and the execution of the NSXA's growth strategy."

NSX has about 60 securities listed on it at November end. The total market capitalisation was $2.2 billion and the average raising was $8.3 million.