Now is the time to step up: FEW

At a time when most are concerned about making career moves, those on the path to leadership are being told now's the perfect time to put themselves out there.

That's according to Financial Executive Women executive director Alex Tullio, saying there is opportunities everywhere for those ready to embrace them.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Tullio said conversations between FEW members and their c-suite advocates are increasingly revolving around how now is the time for people to apply for the roles - promotions or other - that they're looking to take on.

"The natural reaction is to assume that companies are laying off or not interested in hiring at the moment but there's actually jobs all over the place," Tullio said.

"Certainly some organisations are doing less but people still need talent, or they're reshaping their businesses and that requires new or different skill sets."

Tullio said FEW's advice to people looking for a new challenge is to be proactive.

"Get your brand out there, be more visible, think about all the chief executives who are sitting at home at the moment who would have otherwise been inaccessible and yourself known," Tullio says.

"Now is the time to work out what you want to do and grab it with both hands."

Building the confidence to do so is what FEW is all about and it's a theme that underscores FEW's recently launched FEW Connect livestream series, hosted by Tullio and FEW chief executive Judith Beck.

Launched five weeks ago as an alternative to the group's regular networking events, FEW runs four livestream sessions a week, all covering different topics and featuring different business leaders and experts as guests.

So far sessions have featured the likes of IOOF chief executive Renato Mota, OneVue managing director Connie McKeage and Hewison Private Wealth director Andrew Hewison.

The sessions have proved so popular, FEW Connect now has over 1200 subscribers logging in each week via YouTube and Facebook Live.

"This was really just about showing up for our members and now they've taken on a life of their own and started providing people with structure," Tullio said.

"Feedback has been really positive. The sessions are really practical for our members and people are telling us they're looking forward to them each day, leaning into the human connection."

Tullio said there's been three broad themes emerge from the discussions had, and the first is around leading teams and ensuring productivity during COVID-19.

"The problems we're seeing are not new problems, but the current environment is amplifying some of the challenges that were already there," she said.

"Some have been around how to be an empathetic leader when still running a business and trying to meet KPIs. But there's also, unsurprisingly, the issue of communication and how you keep teams focussed and motivated, and maintain connection without it becoming overbearing."

In line with that, Tullio said a major challenge flagged by FEW members has been in communicating with team members when it's not good news.

"Financial services has been quite lucky because it's still an essential service, but there is still quite a lot of redundancies and redeployment, and best to deliver that news when you can only do it over video conference is quite a difficult thing to face," she explained.

Tullio's advice for anyone feeling overwhelmed amid current events is simple: take three deep breaths and remember what you're grateful for.

"Take it back to the fundamentals. What and who are you surrounded by? Is it positive? And make sure you've got a routine or that you're regularly checking in with people because that can make a massive difference," she said.

For financial advisers in particular, Tullio said it's important to prioritise energy levels.

"This is their crisis upon a crisis upon a crisis, so they're really struggling. Their clients are panicking and they're trying to keep their energy levels up for that, so it's really about doing that in a healthy way," she said.

"Keep your cool and work to the 80/20 rule - what's the fluff that you don't really need to worry about, and what are the really important things?"