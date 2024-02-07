Newspaper icon
Technology
Novigi completes QMV Solutions deal

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 FEB 2024   12:18PM

Novigi has formally acquired QMV Solutions, including the latter's Investigate DQ software, for an undisclosed figure.

Novigi delivers data and technology services to financial services companies including Mercer, Link and Vanguard Super. It said QMV Solutions is a complementary business that will deepen its ties to the superannuation, wealth management and related technology sectors as Australia's pool of super savings grows.

The deal also includes QMV Legal, which provides advice to entities on issues including superannuation and financial services law; investments and ESG management; and mergers and successor fund transfers.

The Novigi brand will become the primary identity for the combined business.

Novigi chief executive Ash Priest said it's an indication of the company's growth trajectory.

"The integration of QMV makes sense for Novigi and QMV, as part of our combined next phase of business maturity. The deal ticked many boxes for our people, our clients and business partners to create a more stable and sustainable operational model," he said.

Meantime, QMV executive director Michael Quinn said the firms both believe coming together creates a compelling value proposition for clients.

"Put simply, QMV is buying in, not selling out," Quinn said.

​"The transaction creates a welcome opportunity to genuinely expand our depth, enhance client offerings with a combined and aligned Novigi that further benefits our people and business partners.

"A stable and reinvigorated QMV, operating under the Novigi brand, delivers the right platform and service lines at the right time in the superannuation and wealth management sector."

Read more: NovigiQMV SolutionsMichael QuinnAsh PriestESGLinkMercerQMV LegalVanguard Super
