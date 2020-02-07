NEWS
Economics
Not the time for long-term decisions: Baur
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 7 FEB 2020   12:16PM

This year is not the time for investors to make bold, long-term calls, according to Principal Global Investors' Bob Baur.

Speaking at the Financial Standard Chief Economists Forum in Sydney this morning, Principal Global Investors executive director and chief global economist Bob Baur said world growth would recover this year, but would fall short of previous turnarounds.

"Global growth, we think is picking up in 2020," Baur said.

"However, we don't think this pickup in growth is going to be as vibrant as say, 2017 when the world economy was just roaring, for several reasons."

Baur pointed to geopolitical tensions as a major factor limiting the force of the turnaround, noting the trade conflict between the US and China is "probably just a truce, rather than any kind of solution".

"So a good year this year, but I think perhaps problems next year," Baur said.

"So what should you do? Well, we think this is not a time to make very long run decisions. This is a more tactical environment."

Baur said the firm has a positive outlook for equities but urged investors to steer clear of overweighting particular sectors.

"Stick with a balanced portfolio. Don't overweight tech, I think that outperformance is over," he said.

Baur also advised delegates to stay balanced between US and international equity markets, noting the US' outperformance is "probably about finished".

"For bond investors, we'd stick to two to four year high quality corporate bonds," Baur said.

Looking ahead, Baur said it is "quite possible" that 2021 could present a vastly different investment environment.

"One that's characterised by just a bit higher inflation, and thus a bit higher interest rates as bond investors come to realize that this lower for longer forever consensus may not last for the long term," he said.

"And if that's the case, they might want to see an inflation premium and long term interest rates.

"If that's the case, then this is a different climate. You want value over growth."

Read more: Bob BaurPrincipal Global InvestorsFinancial Standard Chief Economists Forum
