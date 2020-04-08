NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Coronavirus News
Not safe to launch: APRA
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:19PM

APRA will not issue a new superannuation licence any time within the next six months, with the prudential regulator keen to avoid the early failure of new super funds at the hands of COVID-19.

APRA has suspended the issuance of new licences to budding superannuation funds, banks and insurers.

In a letter to license applicants the prudential regulator said it was concerned new entrants to banking, superannuation and insurance would fail if they were launched during the COVID-19 crisis, noting even those which take-off under normal circumstances often don't get off the ground.

With the regulator concerned new entrants won't survive the winter, it said the issuance of new licences would be suspended for at least six months.

"In licensing new entrants to the prudentially-regulated segments of the financial system, APRA aims to achieve an appropriate balance between financial safety and other important considerations to the community - efficiency, competition, contestability and competitive neutrality," APRA's letter read.

"In doing this, APRA is also asked to promote financial system stability in Australia.

"Experience has shown that it is challenging for new entrants to succeed even under normal economic conditions, which is why APRA does not consider it prudent to license APRA-regulated entities at this time."

The prudential regulator said it would continue to review its approach as the operating environment stabilises, and added current license applicants will be advised when it begins to grant licenses again.

APRA confirmed it would continue to assess current licence applications to ensure it minimises the delay on launching when it lifts the hold.

The regulator has been busy sending off missives to regulated entities this week. To begin the week, it warned authorised deposit taking institutions and insurers that it expected them to limit discretionary capital distributions in the coming months, to ensure that they instead use buffers and "maintain capacity to continue to lend and underwrite insurance".

"This includes prudent reductions in dividends, taking into account the uncertain outlook for the operating environment and the need to preserve capacity to prioritise these critical activities," APRA said in a letter to ADIs and insurers.

Additionally, the regulator said decisions on capital management "need to be forward-looking", and warned institutions to "appropriately limit" executive cash bonuses, "mindful of the current challenging environment".

The warnings were heeded by several large banks, including NAB who said it would "take APRA's guidance into account" when considering the bank's 2020 interim dividend settings as part of the 2020 half year results process.

APRA's warnings come as ratings agency Fitch downgrades the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) ratings of Australia's big four banks and their New Zealand subsidiaries from AA- to A+.

Fitch said the new ratings reflect its expectations of "a significant economic shock" in the first half of the year, due to the measures taken to stop the virus' spread.

"The ratings on the banks had limited buffers at the previous levels, as reflected in a Negative Outlook on the IDRs, with an economic shock and further profitability weakness as stated downgrade triggers in recent reviews," Fitch said.

"Buffers are more substantial at the new rating. Nevertheless, further downside risk remains to our baseline case, which is why a Negative Outlook has been retained on the ratings."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: APRASuperSuperannuationFitchIssuer DefaultLife insuranceNAB
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super scammers pose as authorities
Australia to lean on super
Hume calls for diversity in super fund mergers
COVID-19 to hasten merger talks
Big banks cop a beating
APRA heat map update in doubt
Early super access impact double Treasury estimates
Call for pause on default insurance changes
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
Super fund transfer delayed amid COVID-19
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something m341Xafg