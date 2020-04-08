Not safe to launch: APRA

APRA will not issue a new superannuation licence any time within the next six months, with the prudential regulator keen to avoid the early failure of new super funds at the hands of COVID-19.

APRA has suspended the issuance of new licences to budding superannuation funds, banks and insurers.

In a letter to license applicants the prudential regulator said it was concerned new entrants to banking, superannuation and insurance would fail if they were launched during the COVID-19 crisis, noting even those which take-off under normal circumstances often don't get off the ground.

With the regulator concerned new entrants won't survive the winter, it said the issuance of new licences would be suspended for at least six months.

"In licensing new entrants to the prudentially-regulated segments of the financial system, APRA aims to achieve an appropriate balance between financial safety and other important considerations to the community - efficiency, competition, contestability and competitive neutrality," APRA's letter read.

"In doing this, APRA is also asked to promote financial system stability in Australia.

"Experience has shown that it is challenging for new entrants to succeed even under normal economic conditions, which is why APRA does not consider it prudent to license APRA-regulated entities at this time."

The prudential regulator said it would continue to review its approach as the operating environment stabilises, and added current license applicants will be advised when it begins to grant licenses again.

APRA confirmed it would continue to assess current licence applications to ensure it minimises the delay on launching when it lifts the hold.

The regulator has been busy sending off missives to regulated entities this week. To begin the week, it warned authorised deposit taking institutions and insurers that it expected them to limit discretionary capital distributions in the coming months, to ensure that they instead use buffers and "maintain capacity to continue to lend and underwrite insurance".

"This includes prudent reductions in dividends, taking into account the uncertain outlook for the operating environment and the need to preserve capacity to prioritise these critical activities," APRA said in a letter to ADIs and insurers.

Additionally, the regulator said decisions on capital management "need to be forward-looking", and warned institutions to "appropriately limit" executive cash bonuses, "mindful of the current challenging environment".

The warnings were heeded by several large banks, including NAB who said it would "take APRA's guidance into account" when considering the bank's 2020 interim dividend settings as part of the 2020 half year results process.

APRA's warnings come as ratings agency Fitch downgrades the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) ratings of Australia's big four banks and their New Zealand subsidiaries from AA- to A+.

Fitch said the new ratings reflect its expectations of "a significant economic shock" in the first half of the year, due to the measures taken to stop the virus' spread.

"The ratings on the banks had limited buffers at the previous levels, as reflected in a Negative Outlook on the IDRs, with an economic shock and further profitability weakness as stated downgrade triggers in recent reviews," Fitch said.

"Buffers are more substantial at the new rating. Nevertheless, further downside risk remains to our baseline case, which is why a Negative Outlook has been retained on the ratings."

