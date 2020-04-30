Northern Trust touts new ESG tool to instos

The fast-growing custodian is pitching a new ESG analytics tools to local superannuation funds and asset managers to track, compare and benchmark their ESG score.

Northern Trust, which is best known in Australia as custodian to a number of public sector funds, also currently provides ESG analytics on the risk side for pension funds and asset owners.

"We have provided specific customised solutions for larger pension funds in US and Europe but that is tailored to their particular board management and deliverables. This [tool] spans the globe and is for asset owners and managers," Northern Trust product lead - investment accounting and analytic solutions Serge Boccassini told Financial Standard.

It will help funds monitor their changes to their fund profiles, how they compare against benchmarks (including UN PRI principles), and give an insight into ESG scores and exposures in the investment portfolio.

Northern Trust is starting with listed asset classes including equities and corporate bonds (through a partnership with IdealRatings) but will over time expand to other asset classes.

"In future, we will look at alternative assets like private equity and real estate. They are a bit different [from listed securities in] transparency of the data and the details behind it," he said.

Boccassini said the tool can be an addition to NT's investment risk and analytical services which it sells to custody clients or it can be bought separately. Funds can see the results digitally or generate pdf reports.

In generating ESG analytics, it collects data from both sides: via the superannuation fund's custody/fund accounting or by requesting portfolio compositions from external fund managers using PEEK-THRU.

"Pressure came from the EU and APAC, where they are more focused on ESG. US is just starting to think about it," he said.

"Almost every superannuation client in Australia talks about this," he said, admitting that the environment component of ESG can be a "touchy" subject still for Australian funds and US ones.

"The tool is also for asset managers who tend to consume wide range of ESG data, often buying directly from multiple vendors."