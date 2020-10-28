Northern Trust scores win in Vanguard reversal

Northern Trust Asset Management has snagged a $5 billion allocation as Vanguard reverses from special mandates in Australia and New Zealand.

ANZ Investments in New Zealand has swapped out Vanguard Investments Australia for Northern Trust.

The change is across three asset classes: international credit, sovereign bonds and global equities. The allocations sit in multi-asset funds and some standalone funds from ANZ Investments and OneAnswer.

The total amount is understood to be about $5 billion.

Vanguard used an index-tracking strategy in the international credit allocation, with some exclusions. Northern Trust will use a factor-based strategy using quality and value factors, with an ESG and carbon reduction overlay.

In sovereign debt, Northern Trust will stick to the index strategy that Vanguard ran for ANZ Investments.

In equities, Northern Trust is taking over international equities funds and a quantitative strategy, with an ESG integration strategy and proprietary quality factor screen.

The funds are led by Paul Huxford as the chief investment officer of ANZ Investments.

The firm said Northern Trust's appointment follows a review of its external fund managers for the international fixed interest asset class, taking into consideration three key factors: added value expectations, integration of ESG factors and climate change risk.

"We believe Northern Trust stood out with a very strong sustainable investing platform and impressive factor-based investing approach," Huxford said.

"ANZ Investments looks forward to partnering with Northern Trust to help our clients achieve their savings goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with ANZ Investments to manage a number of strategies including a quantitative sustainable global credit corporate strategy and a Quantitative sustainable global equity strategy," Northern Trust Asset Management head of Australia and New Zealand Bert Rebelo.

Other funds that the manager change applies to are the ANZ Wholesale International Credit Fund and the ANZ Default KiwiSaver Scheme Conservative Fund.