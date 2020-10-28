NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Northern Trust scores win in Vanguard reversal
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 OCT 2020   12:33PM

Northern Trust Asset Management has snagged a $5 billion allocation as Vanguard reverses from special mandates in Australia and New Zealand.

ANZ Investments in New Zealand has swapped out Vanguard Investments Australia for Northern Trust.

The change is across three asset classes: international credit, sovereign bonds and global equities. The allocations sit in multi-asset funds and some standalone funds from ANZ Investments and OneAnswer.

The total amount is understood to be about $5 billion.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

Vanguard used an index-tracking strategy in the international credit allocation, with some exclusions.  Northern Trust will use a factor-based strategy using quality and value factors, with an ESG and carbon reduction overlay.

In sovereign debt, Northern Trust will stick to the index strategy that Vanguard ran for ANZ Investments.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

In equities, Northern Trust is taking over international equities funds and a quantitative strategy, with an ESG integration strategy and proprietary quality factor screen.

The funds are led by Paul Huxford as the chief investment officer of ANZ Investments.

The firm said Northern Trust's appointment follows a review of its external fund managers for the international fixed interest asset class, taking into consideration three key factors: added value expectations, integration of ESG factors and climate change risk.

"We believe Northern Trust stood out with a very strong sustainable investing platform and impressive factor-based investing approach," Huxford said.

"ANZ Investments looks forward to partnering with Northern Trust to help our clients achieve their savings goals."

"We are thrilled to partner with ANZ Investments to manage a number of strategies including a quantitative sustainable global credit corporate strategy and a Quantitative sustainable global equity strategy," Northern Trust Asset Management head of Australia and New Zealand Bert Rebelo.

Other funds that the manager change applies to are the ANZ Wholesale International Credit Fund and the ANZ Default KiwiSaver Scheme Conservative Fund.

Read more: ANZ InvestmentsNorthern Trust Asset ManagementVanguard Investments AustraliaBert RebeloPaul Huxford
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Risk but no reward in institutional equities portfolios
VFMC chief risk officer to depart
Northern Trust appoints head of quant
Northern Trust hires chief investment strategist
Big data's big retirement benefits
Eaton Vance subsidiary appoints COO
Morningstar partners to drive adviser ESG education
Northern Trust launches sustainable real assets fund
Northern Trust wins two NZ Super mandates
Factor investing sees new customised approach
Editor's Choice
ASIC's Chester spills Crennan truth
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:36PM
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester brought to light discrepancies in Daniel Crennan's resignation statement in front of a senate hearing, clarifying the dates that he found out about the issues that led to his resignation.
ASX delays CHESS replacement again
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
The Australian Stock Exchange has pushed back the CHESS replacement date by another year to April 2023.
Financial crime victims fume at Shipton, Crennan
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The Victims of Financial Fraud (VOFF) group have written to senators slamming ASIC chair James Shipton for ignoring their requests for help but finding "time to submerge his own head in the trough allegedly at taxpayer expense".
HUB24 to acquire Xplore, offloads Paragem
ELIZA BAVIN  |   9:01AM
HUB24 announced a series of significant transactions, including plans to acquire Xplore Wealth and the sale of its financial advice business.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
NOV
1
2020 Cyber Insurance 101 
NOV
5
WOB Create a board CV to do you justice 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 1umB7I02