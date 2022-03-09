NEWS
Executive Appointments

Northern Trust creates new APAC quant team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 MAR 2022   12:34PM

Northern Trust has established a new team of quantitative specialists for Asia Pacific, to be led out of Melbourne.

Scott Bennett has been appointed as head of quantitative investment solutions, Asia Pacific, and will lead the new quant team.

Bennett has been with Northern Trust Asset Management since 2018 in the role of head of quantitative research and client services for Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to joining the asset manager, he spent 14 years at Russell Investments as portfolio manager and director of equity strategy and research. He worked in the US and Australia during his time with Russell.

"Throughout the pandemic, Northern Trust Asset Management has remained laser focused on supporting our clients' needs, and has seen expanded growth across the region, particularly in demand for our integrated quantitative and Environmental, Social and Governance solutions," head of Northern Trust Asset Management in Asia Pacific John McCareins said.

"In creating our local based team of experts for quantitative investment solutions, we ensure we are well placed to continue to support our existing and new client demands."

Northern Trust Asset Management head of quantitative strategies Michael Hunstad added: "Our range of quantitative strategies is designed to support the unique requirements of our investors worldwide."

"Under Scott's leadership, we are excited to expand our innovative solutions and our factor research and client solutions across Asia Pacific, bringing our carefully constructed, outcome oriented quantitative capabilities to more clients."

