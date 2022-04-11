North ESG AUM boasts rapid growth

AMP's North has added a further 13 ESG options to its investment menu as the platform records significant growth over the past calendar year.

AUM for North's ESG investment range increased by about 100% to almost $600 million over the 12 months to 31 December 2021, developing 6.5 times faster than non-ESG investments.

North has now more than doubled the ESG investment options offered on its menu in 2021, with a further 13 options now available.

This has taken North's ESG investment range to almost 60 options.

The increasing ESG AUM also reflects broader industry trends, which has seen responsible investment managed funds across the Australian and New Zealand markets exceed $100 billion at the end of September 2021, up almost 40% on the prior year.

"Whether it's carbon emissions, community engagement or working conditions, there is ever increasing demand for investments which take into account ESG factors and allow for the alignment of investing with values," AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said.

"It's why the North team is committed to providing advisers and clients with access to an expanding universe of high-quality responsible investment options, building on the launch of Australia's first ESG-based managed portfolio range in 2020.

"Advisers and clients can be assured that every investment we add to the North menu is carefully screened for quality by our research team, providing clients with confidence that they have access to the industry's leading investment managers."

First Sentier Investors portfolio manager Rebecca Myatt said that First Sentier Investors is pleased to be added to North's platform.

"The First Sentier Responsible Listed Infrastructure Fund is managed by a team of experienced infrastructure specialists with a deep understanding of infrastructure assets and the importance of maintaining their social license to operate," Myatt said.

"The Fund focuses on infrastructure companies that can contribute to or benefit from the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

Other options added include Perpetual Ethical SRI Credit Fund - Class A, VanEck Vectors Global Clean Energy ETF, and Bendigo Socially Responsible Growth Fund.