Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Nominations open in FS Sustainability Power50

BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  TUESDAY, 14 NOV 2023   12:47PM

FS Sustainability's ESG Power50 nominations are now open, searching for the most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies.

Building on the success of the 2023 ESG Power50 list, readers of FS Sustainability along with FS Super - The Journal of Superannuation Management and FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning, as well as the broader corporate Australian community will have a say in recognising the breadth and diversity of professionals who are actively shaping the agenda and implementing the strategy on a wide variety of material environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

"The inaugural ESG Power50 list recognised progressive performance across a deep range of ESG and sustainability," FS Sustainability managing editor Rachel Alembakis said.

"We expect that the next list will be even more exciting and feature a diverse set of people who live, breath and implement ESG from a variety of positions across the breadth and depth of ASX-listed companies, from the big end of town to the small caps."

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

2023 has proven a fast-moving and action-packed year in sustainability as the federal government announced plans to make climate reporting mandatory from 1 July 2024, a review of the Modern Slavery Act recommended meaningful reforms to enhance protections of human rights and Treasury announced a long-anticipated sustainable finance strategy.

This year has also brought challenges in the form of greenwashing investigations, causing companies to rethink they ways in which they implement their ESG targets and objectives.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

The people who appear on the ESG Power50 are influential individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in acting on ESG issues and setting the strategy for their organisations.

These are professionals who actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that ESG and sustainability play in the country's socio-economic future.

"Our readers are active owners and investors who are engaged with ASX-listed companies as they seek to improve the long-term return of their investments," Alembakis said.

"As such, they are in the perfect position to recognise the corporate leaders whom they see as pushing hardest and most successfully on the ESG issues that matter to their companies' long-term financial sustainability.

"I look forward to seeing the individuals that readers will nominate for their hard work."

FS Sustainability will work with ISS ESG, a leading ESG rating and research company, to make sure that people nominated are employed at companies that meet minimum ESG criteria. It is not mandatory to be a participant in an ESG-leading company to qualify for nominations, but FS Sustainability will use ISS ESG research to validate public-facing statements of sustainability.

Note: ISS owns Rainmaker Group, publisher of Financial Standard and FS Sustainability.

Read more: FS SustainabilityISS ESGRachel AlembakisAustralian Journal of Financial PlanningFinancial StandardFS AdviceFS SuperJournal of Superannuation ManagementModern Slavery ActRainmaker GroupTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fears grow around greenwashing litigation protections
Aussie banks deliver record profits in FY23
J.P. Morgan readies evergreen solution for wholesale market
Adviser levy discount amounts to $8m saving
Australia a central focus for alternatives: Apollo
Wealth managers seek better data warehouse solutions: BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas to sharpen efforts down under
E-commerce giant retreats from super
NGS Super launches retirement savings strategy
Industry fund chief steps down

Editor's Choice

Super fund fees now at record low: Data

ANDREW MCKEAN
Superannuation fees in Australia have reached a historic low, with the total expense ratio averaging 0.93% per annum, as per research from Rainmaker Information.

Decade-long ban reduced for former adviser

KARREN VERGARA
A former financial adviser who was jailed for breaching COVID-19 border restrictions to attend the AFL Grand Final had his ASIC banning order reduced.

Msquared Capital bolsters local team

CHLOE WALKER
Greg Thomas and Michael Volkiene will join the private credit fund manager as its chief operating officer and general manager, loan origination and credit, respectively.

Nominations open in FS Sustainability Power50

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
FS Sustainability's ESG Power50 nominations are now open, searching for the most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.