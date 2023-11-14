Nominations open in FS Sustainability Power50

FS Sustainability's ESG Power50 nominations are now open, searching for the most influential ESG professionals working at ASX-listed companies.

Building on the success of the 2023 ESG Power50 list, readers of FS Sustainability along with FS Super - The Journal of Superannuation Management and FS Advice - The Australian Journal of Financial Planning, as well as the broader corporate Australian community will have a say in recognising the breadth and diversity of professionals who are actively shaping the agenda and implementing the strategy on a wide variety of material environmental, social and corporate governance issues.

"The inaugural ESG Power50 list recognised progressive performance across a deep range of ESG and sustainability," FS Sustainability managing editor Rachel Alembakis said.

"We expect that the next list will be even more exciting and feature a diverse set of people who live, breath and implement ESG from a variety of positions across the breadth and depth of ASX-listed companies, from the big end of town to the small caps."

2023 has proven a fast-moving and action-packed year in sustainability as the federal government announced plans to make climate reporting mandatory from 1 July 2024, a review of the Modern Slavery Act recommended meaningful reforms to enhance protections of human rights and Treasury announced a long-anticipated sustainable finance strategy.

This year has also brought challenges in the form of greenwashing investigations, causing companies to rethink they ways in which they implement their ESG targets and objectives.

The people who appear on the ESG Power50 are influential individuals who have been, or continue to be, instrumental in acting on ESG issues and setting the strategy for their organisations.

These are professionals who actively participate in industry-based activities, community-based projects and/or other initiatives designed to promote the important role that ESG and sustainability play in the country's socio-economic future.

"Our readers are active owners and investors who are engaged with ASX-listed companies as they seek to improve the long-term return of their investments," Alembakis said.

"As such, they are in the perfect position to recognise the corporate leaders whom they see as pushing hardest and most successfully on the ESG issues that matter to their companies' long-term financial sustainability.

"I look forward to seeing the individuals that readers will nominate for their hard work."

FS Sustainability will work with ISS ESG, a leading ESG rating and research company, to make sure that people nominated are employed at companies that meet minimum ESG criteria. It is not mandatory to be a participant in an ESG-leading company to qualify for nominations, but FS Sustainability will use ISS ESG research to validate public-facing statements of sustainability.

Note: ISS owns Rainmaker Group, publisher of Financial Standard and FS Sustainability.