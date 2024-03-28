Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Nobel Prize-winning economist Daniel Kahneman dies

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAR 2024   12:15PM

Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist and author, has died aged 90.

Kahneman was an Israeli American psychologist whose research into human behaviour upended economics.

Kahneman's research demonstrated humans would often abandon logic and leap to conclusions depending on recent events, leading to decision-making that was against their own self-interest.

"[People] are much too quick to jump to conclusions under some conditions and, under other conditions, they are much too slow to change," Kahneman once said.

"Many people are overconfident, prone to place too much faith in their intuitions," he wrote in his book, Thinking, Fast and Slow.

"They apparently find cognitive effort at least mildly unpleasant and avoid it as much as possible."

In one experiment, Kahneman found people were more willing to travel 20 minutes to save $5 on a $15 calculator but were less likely to travel the same distance to save $5 on a $125 calculator.

Born in Tel Aviv in March 1934, Kahneman was then raised in Paris, France. During World War II, Kahneman was forced to wear the Star of David when German forces occupied Paris in 1940.

After the war, Kahneman moved to what would soon become Israel with his mother and sister; his father tragically died just weeks before the Allied D-Day invasion.

When he was 15, a vocational test suggested he become a psychologist and he graduated from the Hebrew University in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and mathematics.

Kahneman went on to get his doctorate in psychology from the University of California and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2002, with his famed Prospect Theory cited.

Read more: Nobel PrizeDaniel Kahneman
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

In need of repair: Gender stereotypes and advice
Now showing: Trump and Kim
FEATURE: Beyond Beta

Editor's Choice

Jo Townsend named chief executive of NZ Super

ELIZABETH FRY
One of Australia's most experienced superannuation executives will take the helm of New Zealand's sovereign wealth fund, following Matt Whineray's departure late last year.

QMV Legal folds, managing partner to launch new firm

KARREN VERGARA
Novigi will wind up QMV Legal as its managing partner Jonathan Steffanoni embarks on launching a new specialist superannuation law firm.

Best super fund products revealed

ANDREW MCKEAN
The best superannuation fund products, based on factors such as investment performance, insurance, fees, and organisational strength, have been named.

Platinum bleeds $1.4bn in outflows

KARREN VERGARA
Platinum Investment Management flags it will lose at least $1.4 billion as a partial redemption from institutional clients over the next month, translating to an $18 million hit to revenue.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach