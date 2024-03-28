Nobel Prize-winning economist Daniel Kahneman dies

Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist and author, has died aged 90.

Kahneman was an Israeli American psychologist whose research into human behaviour upended economics.

Kahneman's research demonstrated humans would often abandon logic and leap to conclusions depending on recent events, leading to decision-making that was against their own self-interest.

"[People] are much too quick to jump to conclusions under some conditions and, under other conditions, they are much too slow to change," Kahneman once said.

"Many people are overconfident, prone to place too much faith in their intuitions," he wrote in his book, Thinking, Fast and Slow.

"They apparently find cognitive effort at least mildly unpleasant and avoid it as much as possible."

In one experiment, Kahneman found people were more willing to travel 20 minutes to save $5 on a $15 calculator but were less likely to travel the same distance to save $5 on a $125 calculator.

Born in Tel Aviv in March 1934, Kahneman was then raised in Paris, France. During World War II, Kahneman was forced to wear the Star of David when German forces occupied Paris in 1940.

After the war, Kahneman moved to what would soon become Israel with his mother and sister; his father tragically died just weeks before the Allied D-Day invasion.

When he was 15, a vocational test suggested he become a psychologist and he graduated from the Hebrew University in 1954 with a bachelor's degree in psychology and mathematics.

Kahneman went on to get his doctorate in psychology from the University of California and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences in 2002, with his famed Prospect Theory cited.