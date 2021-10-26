NEWS
Regulatory

No proof of member benefit: APRA on super fund spends

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   12:44PM

APRA has found instances of expenditure by superannuation funds that does not meet the best financial interests of members, including sponsorship deals and advertising spends with no evidence of member benefit.

Releasing its review of RSE licensee marketing expenditure, it found instances of failure to actually measure and assess the benefits of expenditure on marketing activities. This included a lack of clear metrics for doing so, limited evidence of review to demonstrate the intended outcome was achieve, including benefit to members, and an over-reliance on aggregate considerations of marketing expenditure impact without demonstrating specific improved outcomes for members.

Going into detail, APRA said some licensees were unable to articulate the purpose of the marketing expenditure as part of annual strategic and business planning.

Illustrating this, APRA said one licensee that engaged in three different sponsorships over several years could not demonstrate a link between the spend and any acquisition or retention of members. Another licensee spent a significant amount over a three-year period while there was no reference to marketing or advertising in its business plan.

Further, a super fund that entered into a multi-year sponsorship of a sporting team failed to provide evidence that a business case was ever considered by the board at the commencement of the arrangement.

APRA also found several instances where super funds renewed marketing and sponsorship campaigns without having reviewed the efficacy of the campaigns.

"In many instances, no evidence was provided of regular/annual monitoring of the impact of the sponsorship arrangements to support the renewal or continuation of sponsorship arrangements," APRA said.

A lack of clear metrics for measuring efficacy of campaigns saw funds rely on measures like changing member numbers and member engagement levels. One fund that sponsored a sporting team included crowd attendance at games, club membership and the estimate TV audience of games as metrics but couldn't demonstrate a link between these and improved member outcomes, the regulator said.

Finally, APRA said it found instances of super funds being unable to demonstrate how additional benefits associated with sponsorships - benefits provided to super fund staff, directors or executives, such as tickets to sporting events - improved member outcomes.

One super fund that sponsored a sporting team received additional benefits including corporate tickets to games but could not provide evidence to suggest this in any way benefited members.

Another fund that took part in a sponsorship deal received access to hospitality tables at certain sporting events "where it was envisaged employers whose staff were members of the fund also would be invited". The fund said this strengthened relationships with employers but couldn't demonstrate how that benefited members.

"The expenditures reviewed were undertaken when RSE licensees were subject to the best interests duty. It is APRA's view that in most cases there was a basis for making the decision to spend. However, too much of the expenditure on marketing by RSE licensees has been undertaken on the basis of qualitative judgement that the spend was in the best interests of beneficiaries," APRA said.

"Overall, there has been a distinct lack of quantitative analysis, both ex-ante and ex-post, guiding these important decisions."

APRA said it is considering whether further action is required in some of the cases that were reviewed.

While some of the campaigns reviewed have since ceased, those that continued after July 1 - when funds were subject to the best financial interests duty - are being addressed by APRA. The regulator has written to the funds, requesting they demonstrate the impact of the duty on expenditure decisions. Their responses will help APRA determine if further action is required.

"APRA expects that all RSE licensees will review their approach to expenditures to reconsider which expenditures remain appropriate and cease those that are not," the regulator said.

"More generally, all RSE licensees should review their practices to ensure they are compliant with the strengthened obligations under the YFYS reforms, and seek appropriate advice if necessary."

APRA
VIEW COMMENTS (2)

