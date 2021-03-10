NEWS
No more easy 6% returns: Fidelity
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:09PM

Despite the fairly sunny economic outlook, lower investment returns are a reality that institutional investors will have to grapple with, according to Fidelity International.

Fidelity International cross asset investment specialist Anthony Doyle said while the Reserve Bank of Australia appears to have successfully incentivised Australians to borrow and spend - with the housing market, in Sydney especially, running hot - monetary policy globally will force investors to think outside the box.

An incredible 40-year bull run in the bond market is well and truly over, Doyle said. The repercussions of this are only beginning to be felt, with strategic asset allocations for institutional investors like super funds shifting to keep up.

"Thinking about the defensive portion of our investors' portfolios - if you buy car insurance or home insurance it costs you money to do that, the insurance company doesn't pay you to take out that insurance. Historically, investors have been rewarded to take out insurance against bad things happening by owning government bonds or investment grade credit, you've been paid to do that. Those days are long gone," he said.

"Defensive assets still play an important role within a multi-asset portfolio, but you're going to have to pay for that insurance."

Last week, Credit Suisse Research Institute published its Investment Returns Yearbook 2021 which predicted lower returns in equities and bonds for the foreseeable future.

In a diversified growth portfolio with 70% equities and 30% bonds returns for the future are looking significantly lower, according to Credit Suisse.

Since 1950 the Baby Boomer generation would have enjoyed average annualised returns in such a portfolio of 6.4% (7.1% for equities and 3.6% for bonds). But the younger generation, can expect a portfolio with a similar blend to earn just 2% (3% for equities and -0.5% for bonds).

"The risk-free rate acts as an anchor for risk premia," Doyle said.

"We have 6-7% total returns assumptions for emerging markets equities in our long-term capital market assumptions but obviously you take a lot of risk in order to harvest those returns."

"While the risk-free rate remains as low as it is it's very, very difficult to generate the sort of returns you've experienced."

And Doyle questions how high yields can even get any time soon, pointing out that if the cash rate were to jump to 1% that would be a significant constraint to the Australian economy - although that once would have been considered easy monetary policy.

Read more: Fidelity InternationalAnthony DoyleCredit Suisse Research InstituteInvestment Returns YearbookReserve Bank of Australia
