No joy in the advice world this Christmas

Frustration and despair will be the main course for financial advisers this Christmas, says financial services veteran.

The Christmas season may potentially be the catalyst for action by exhausted advisers who are feeling physically, financially and mentally spent from reform fatigue, according to former adviser and founder of PFM Australia, Barry Daniels.

"Rather than continuing until 2024 or 2026, many may feel it will be better to exit in the New Year before the pressure of persevering with a planning business rapidly diminishing in value destroys them and their family," Daniels said.

Self-employed advisers in particular are not being considered by legislators, he said.

Years of unrelenting reform has resulted in "changes that primarily mandated modifying remuneration arrangements with little consideration or appreciation of the complexities and costs associated with providing clients professional advisory services", he explained.

"The impact on businesses, clients, staff, families, finances and mental/emotional well-being on mature age planners (including those that borrowed to acquire practices) have been catastrophic"

Daniels said after careers spent guiding families and business owners to avoid financial distress, many advisers now face that distress themselves.

"There is an immense gulf and disparity of the incomes derived by SMEs planners and the remuneration packages and salaries of senior bank managers and financial institution executives that are simply breathtaking," Daniels said.

"Hence, my belief that this is a contributing factor for the lack of support when compared to other industries".

Reflecting on the year that was since the Royal Commission, Daniels said the overwhelming majority of advisers want a professional, ethical, transparent and sustainable industry.

"Decades of constant reform has only served to reduce competition and pave the way for the big banks to dominate the financial services industry and were the architects of the damage uncovered by Hayne - they are now unwinding their wealth and insurance divisions at great cost to their shareholders, industry and the tax payer," Daniels said.

He added that the greatest cost will be borne by consumers who will have to pay more for advice, mature age planners who may have to reluctantly exit and the tax payer as a decline in insurance cover would put further pressure on the public system.

The strain on advisers has also seen the Association of Financial Advisers and the Financial Planning Association of Australia come together, calling for a coordinated approach to supporting the mental health of advisers.

At a forum hosted by Zurich Life and Investments, advisers were invited to share their mental health concerns.

Those present spoke of being overwhelmed by a "perfect storm" of change - with new education standards, grandfathered commissions being wound up, business values being downgraded and widespread licensee consolidation.

"The message from the conference was that any one of these conditions are red flags that the mental health of a financial adviser and small business owner might be affected," said Kristine Brooks, chief distribution officer, Zurich Life and Investments.

"Any adviser impacted by all three at once might really be struggling."

EQ Wealth principal Simone Du Chesne said: "This is hindering advisers from doing what they love the most and who are potentially working harder for less money. A lot of us are small businesses owners with staff to care for, many of whom are also struggling with the uncertainty pervading our industry at the moment."

Both the AFA and FPA offer mental health programs for members - AFA Care and FPA Wellbeing.