No evidence lower SG will result in higher wages: ACTU summit

The Morrison government has been labelled cruel for considering postponing the legislated rise to the superannuation guarantee by those speaking at the ACTU Emergency Super Summit.

Executive director at Per Capita, Emma Dawson said indication that a lower SG will help build wages growth is fundamentally incorrect.

"The last time the SG rise was frozen in 2014, the average worker lost over $4300 in super that they otherwise would have got," Dawson said.

"At the same time, real wages have declined by around $1000 a year. So, there has been no wage growth and in fact, real wages have gone backwards."

Dawson said workers have not only missed out on wage growth but have also lost out on a significant chunk of money that could have been compounding interest towards a dignified retirement.

"The argument that super comes out of wages or that it leads to wage growth is particularly superfluous at the moment because we are in a recession," she said.

"It's very hard to achieve wage growth in a recession so workers will either get the SG rise or they'll get nothing and they have had nothing now for 16 years in real wage growth."

Bill Kelty, former ACTU secretary, agreed with the sentiment and labelled the Morrison government "cruel" for even considering postponing the legislated rise.

"These politicians are getting 15.6% superannuation and have had no reduction in wages, no reduction in work, they haven't been asked to take annual leave or long service leave," Kelty said.

"And they say to these ordinary workers, who have been asked to take annual leave, long service leave, go down to part-time work and take money out of their superannuation. As a reward for all of that, we're not going to give you your superannuation increase next year."

Kelty attacked the Morrison government saying there is no evidence to suggest wages will increase if the rise is ditched.

"This is cruel. This is the result of cruel and unfair policies being imposed upon the community," he said.

"If you're getting 15.6% and have had no reduction in your wages or work you cannot say that to the community - it is just cruel to take away the superannuation increase on a pious hope that they may get a wage increase."

Kelty said this is the time for the government to pull the country together and help support all workers not just now, but into retirement.

"Workers are entitled to their benefits, especially now that they're making huge sacrifices. This is the time to get the nation to pull together and make collective decisions."

Former Liberal Party leader John Hewson, who was also on the panel of speakers, said the Morrison government has proven that the politicians are not showing solidarity with Australian workers.

"We clearly are not all in this together. They haven't cut their own salaries, and here they are wanting to maintain their 15.6% super payments but are denying everyone else the transition from 9.5% to 12%," he said.

"It is unbelievable. What will it take for the current Liberal leadership to be an example and to be a leader? This government has been asked specifically if they would cut their salaries and they said no."

Hewson pointed to the example made by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and lambasted the Morrison government for being unwilling to show solidarity with their own nation.

"There is a lot of pain out there and the issues we are talking about here came about because of bad policy. JobKeeper did not extend to a lot of casual workers and women who otherwise wouldn't have needed to access the ERS scheme," Hewson said.

"You cannot keep turning a blind eye to this kind of incompetence and insensitivity."