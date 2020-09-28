NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
No evidence lower SG will result in higher wages: ACTU summit
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   12:56PM

The Morrison government has been labelled cruel for considering postponing the legislated rise to the superannuation guarantee by those speaking at the ACTU Emergency Super Summit.

Executive director at Per Capita, Emma Dawson said indication that a lower SG will help build wages growth is fundamentally incorrect.

"The last time the SG rise was frozen in 2014, the average worker lost over $4300 in super that they otherwise would have got," Dawson said.

"At the same time, real wages have declined by around $1000 a year. So, there has been no wage growth and in fact, real wages have gone backwards."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Dawson said workers have not only missed out on wage growth but have also lost out on a significant chunk of money that could have been compounding interest towards a dignified retirement.

"The argument that super comes out of wages or that it leads to wage growth is particularly superfluous at the moment because we are in a recession," she said.

"It's very hard to achieve wage growth in a recession so workers will either get the SG rise or they'll get nothing and they have had nothing now for 16 years in real wage growth."

Bill Kelty, former ACTU secretary, agreed with the sentiment and labelled the Morrison government "cruel" for even considering postponing the legislated rise.

"These politicians are getting 15.6% superannuation and have had no reduction in wages, no reduction in work, they haven't been asked to take annual leave or long service leave," Kelty said.

"And they say to these ordinary workers, who have been asked to take annual leave, long service leave, go down to part-time work and take money out of their superannuation. As a reward for all of that, we're not going to give you your superannuation increase next year."

Kelty attacked the Morrison government saying there is no evidence to suggest wages will increase if the rise is ditched.

"This is cruel. This is the result of cruel and unfair policies being imposed upon the community," he said.

"If you're getting 15.6% and have had no reduction in your wages or work you cannot say that to the community - it is just cruel to take away the superannuation increase on a pious hope that they may get a wage increase."

Kelty said this is the time for the government to pull the country together and help support all workers not just now, but into retirement.

"Workers are entitled to their benefits, especially now that they're making huge sacrifices. This is the time to get the nation to pull together and make collective decisions."

Former Liberal Party leader John Hewson, who was also on the panel of speakers, said the Morrison government has proven that the politicians are not showing solidarity with Australian workers.

"We clearly are not all in this together. They haven't cut their own salaries, and here they are wanting to maintain their 15.6% super payments but are denying everyone else the transition from 9.5% to 12%," he said.

"It is unbelievable. What will it take for the current Liberal leadership to be an example and to be a leader? This government has been asked specifically if they would cut their salaries and they said no."

Hewson pointed to the example made by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and lambasted the Morrison government for being unwilling to show solidarity with their own nation.

"There is a lot of pain out there and the issues we are talking about here came about because of bad policy. JobKeeper did not extend to a lot of casual workers and women who otherwise wouldn't have needed to access the ERS scheme," Hewson said.

"You cannot keep turning a blind eye to this kind of incompetence and insensitivity."

Read more: ACTUBill KeltyEmma DawsonExecutiveJacinda ArdernJobKeeperJohn HewsonScott Morrison
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
JobKeeper extension passed
Chief economist update: Is Dan still the man?
Official recession not that scary: Economists
Chief economist update: Australia succumbs to pandemic-induced recession
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
Pandemic heightened need for SG increase: ASFA
Chief economist update: Gone fishing
ATO implements JobKeeper changes
Ponzi scheme allegations levelled at Mayfair 101
Editor's Choice
Watermark LIC seeks restructure
KANIKA SOOD
A Watermark-managed LIC is proposing to convert to an unlisted managed fund, as a group of investors seek to replace Geoff Wilson and John Abernethy on its board.
New role for former Credit Suisse Australia chief
KANIKA SOOD
Ares Management Corporation has appointed a new chair for Australia and New Zealand for its Ares SSG business, hiring Credit Suisse Australia's former chief executive.
IRESS caves in, ups OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Nearly four months after IRESS bid to acquire OneVue for 40 cents a share, it has finally upped the price to 43 cents in a final offer.
Cbus appoints new investment leadership role
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $54 billion industry fund has appointed a chief operating officer, investments.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
SEP
29
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
SEP
29
FPA MELBOURNE CHAPTER WEBINAR - MANAGING THE CORONACOASTER 
SEP
29
WIS SA: IN CONVERSATION WITH DASCIA BENNETT 
SEP
30
WA Member Services Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Kirstin Hunter
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUTURE SUPER FUND
Future Super co-founder and managing director Kirstin Hunter knows what she stands for. Her path to working at one of Australia's fastest growing super funds was one driven by a moral compass. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something kYiruA3p