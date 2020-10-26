NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Ninety One wins equity mandate
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 26 OCT 2020   11:50AM

A $42 billion superannuation fund has awarded a mandate that targets Chinese equities to the newly rebranded Ninety One.

State Super has allocated the mandate to Ninety One's 4Factor All China Equity strategy. Ninety One manages $205 billion with $92 billion in listed equity investments.

The team running the All China Equity strategy uses fundamental research conducted from China.

It aims to build a high-conviction portfolio of 30-50 Chinese companies that exhibit strong quality, earnings, value and technical characteristics.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

According to Rainmaker research, State Super has some 30% of its aggregate assets allocated to international equities, while 18% is dedicated to Australian equities.

"In the past, many Australian institutional investors have resisted a discrete allocation to Chinese equities, given China's close trading links to Australia and the potential double up in exposure through their Australian equities and emerging markets allocations," said Ninety One head of the institutional business for in Asia Pacific and Middle East Justin Cowper.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

State Super has led the way in evolving from this thinking and seeing the potential in the China A shares market, which allows investors access to the true nature of the Chinese market, he said.

"We believe Ninety One's 4Factor process is well suited for generating alpha in one of the world's most liquid and inefficient equity markets. We believe the strategy's focus on exploiting behavioural biases and disciplined fundamental research are important advantages for this market," State Super senior investment manager Andrew Huang said.

Established 20 years ago, the strategy recognises the important role that China will play in the global investment universe, Huang added.

Read more: State SuperSuperannuationAndrew HuangAsia PacificJustin CowperRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
State Super appoints academic oversight body
Retail super fund scores best customer service nod
Stapling equals accountability: Hume
MySuper funds redeem performance
Active managers grapple with EM
Super funds lag on disclosure
Trustees cutting corners: Rowell
Super needs improvement: Report card
QSuper head of advice exits
ClearView pushes ahead with SFT
Editor's Choice
Aware Super in-houses fund administration
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:44PM
Aware Super is implementing a new suite of technology products that will allow it to in-source member experience, including administration, so far done by Mercer.
Russell launches new super product
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:23PM
Russell Investments has launched a new personalised super product, replacing its MySuper offering as it eyes mandates from other funds.
Boutique builds out executive team
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
An investment advisory boutique which soft launched in September, headed by former PwC chief executive Luke Sayers, has bolstered its leadership team.
DDO top of ASIC's agenda
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:06PM
Design and distributions obligation (DDO) reforms may have been pushed back to October next year as a result of COVID-19 but ASIC said it is top of the priority list for 2021.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
27
FINSIA Cyber - Strategy | Security | Risk | Compliance | Resilience 
OCT
27
WOB Get to know WOB 
OCT
29
National Financial Crime Discussion Group 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Chris Durack
CO-HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AUSTRALIA
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia chief executive and co-head of Asia Pacific Chris Durack has a number of passions. Armed with his rich family history in agriculture and investment expertise, he reveals how he balances it all. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something u6geVUFr