Ninety One wins equity mandate

A $42 billion superannuation fund has awarded a mandate that targets Chinese equities to the newly rebranded Ninety One.

State Super has allocated the mandate to Ninety One's 4Factor All China Equity strategy. Ninety One manages $205 billion with $92 billion in listed equity investments.

The team running the All China Equity strategy uses fundamental research conducted from China.

It aims to build a high-conviction portfolio of 30-50 Chinese companies that exhibit strong quality, earnings, value and technical characteristics.

According to Rainmaker research, State Super has some 30% of its aggregate assets allocated to international equities, while 18% is dedicated to Australian equities.

"In the past, many Australian institutional investors have resisted a discrete allocation to Chinese equities, given China's close trading links to Australia and the potential double up in exposure through their Australian equities and emerging markets allocations," said Ninety One head of the institutional business for in Asia Pacific and Middle East Justin Cowper.

State Super has led the way in evolving from this thinking and seeing the potential in the China A shares market, which allows investors access to the true nature of the Chinese market, he said.

"We believe Ninety One's 4Factor process is well suited for generating alpha in one of the world's most liquid and inefficient equity markets. We believe the strategy's focus on exploiting behavioural biases and disciplined fundamental research are important advantages for this market," State Super senior investment manager Andrew Huang said.

Established 20 years ago, the strategy recognises the important role that China will play in the global investment universe, Huang added.