Superannuation
NFP super fund performance revealed
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   12:45PM

While the ASX fell close to 30% in March, Rainmaker analysis shows the investments returns for 15 of Australia's leading not-for-profit superannuation funds weren't nearly as bad.

Latest analysis from Rainmaker shows the average investment return for 15 of Australia's not-for-profit superannuation funds in the month of March was -9%.

While not naming names, Rainmaker compiled a tally of March investment returns from 15 MySuper products run by NFP funds - including some of the country's largest - that declare daily unit prices and crediting rates.

The analysis shows returns across the 15 funds ranged from -5.4% to -12.6% during March, equating to an average return of -9% for the month.

Going back to February 20, the range of returns for the same funds to March end was -8.6% to -16.1%. The average return for the period was -12.1%.

Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin said given the ASX fell by 21% in March and by 29% from February 20 to March end, the returns seen are remarkable.

"MySuper products are currently sitting on an average rolling 12-month return of -3%. For context, the average rolling 12-month return for the MySuper index during the Global Financial Crisis got as low as -20%," he said.

"The YTD MySuper index return to March end is -6%."

Rainmaker's analysis does not include the performance of the retail sector.

"It should be noted that retail funds hold high allocations to equities so they are likely to be more exposed to equities market falls," Dunnin said.

This was seen in February's reported returns where retail funds fell behind the NFP cohort for the first time in many months, he adds.

"In times when equities perform well, retail performs well. In times when equities don't perform well, the NFP funds perform well," Dunnin explained.

"But there is a lot of water to go under the bridge yet."

After the GFC, it took just two years for MySuper products to recover, Dunnin added.

"It's encouraging that so far the CFC fall isn't as deep and this in its own way is actually quite encouraging," he said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: MySuperASXAlex DunninGlobal Financial Crisis
