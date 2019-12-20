NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
New Year, new APRA
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 20 DEC 2019   12:06PM

Like many of us do nearing the end of the year, APRA has taken time for some self-reflection and assessment, identifying three areas it needs to work on next year.

APRA has released its 2018/19 self-assessment report to review its key performance indicators (KPIs) set out within the Government's Regulator Performance Framework.

The prudential regulator identified three areas where it could improve.

"Overall, APRA considers it has met all six KPIs set out in the Framework. However opportunities for improvement have been identified in relation to three KPIs," it said.

APRA identified room for improvement for KPI 1; that regulators do not unnecessarily impede the efficient operation of regulated entities.

"In promoting financial stability in Australia, APRA continues to balance financial safety with efficiency, competition, contestability and competitive neutrality in line with its statutory objectives," APRA said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - Introduction to managed accounts

"The 2019 biennial stakeholder survey indicated that only 31% of stakeholders consider changes to APRA's prudential framework sufficiently consider the costs of regulation imposed on industry.

"This suggests there is significant opportunity for APRA to improve transparency on the assessment of costs (and benefits) for proposed policy changes, and better communicate this process with APRA's stakeholders."

The watchdog also saw room for improvement with KPI 2; communication with regulated entities is clear, targeted and effective.

A biennial stakeholder survey revealed that 95% of regulated entities believed APRA's communication with them to be clear; however the regulator believes it can still do more to strengthen this figure in 2020.

The regulator also identified room for improvement with its fourth KPI; streamlining and coordinating compliance and monitoring approaches.

"APRA maintained strong working relationships with Australia's key regulatory agencies throughout the year particularly those within the Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Treasury," it said.

"However APRA has recognised it can promote more coordinated and streamlined approaches across CFR agencies as well as other domestic and international peer agencies to achieve regulatory objectives."

The six KPIs used to measure regulatory bodies' performance are:

KPI 1: Regulators do not unnecessarily impede the efficient operation of regulated entities

KPI 2: Communication with regulated entities is clear, targeted and effective

KPI 3: Actions undertaken by regulators are proportionate to the regulatory risk being managed

KPI 4: Compliance and monitoring approaches are streamlined and coordinated

KPI 5: Regulators are open and transparent in their dealings with regulated entities

KPI 6: Regulators actively contribute to the continuous improvement of regulatory frameworks.

APRA plans to review the metrics they use to measure its performance against these KPIs in 2020.

Read more: APRA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA joins in on Westpac scrutiny
APRA releases MySuper heat map
IOOF, ANZ transaction gets green light
Life insurers lost $3.4b over five years: APRA
APRA responds to industry concerns
APRA slaps extra conditions on Avanteos
APRA proposes new banking data policies
Regulators circle as scandal engulfs Westpac
APRA floats insurance in super change
MySuper heat map lauds industry funds
Editor's Choice
18 misconceptions about FASEA code
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
An education provider has outlined 18 common misconceptions relating to the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority Code of Ethics, which comes into effect on January 1.
TAL loses group insurance mandate
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
After 13 years, a $22 billion corporate superannuation fund is set to cut ties with TAL.
Government fund adds to board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A $44 billion superannuation fund has added a public sector expert to its board.
The super choice of the super wealthy
ELIZA BAVIN
An $83 billion super fund is the pick of the bunch for wealthy Australians, according to new research from Roy Morgan.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the financial advice provided by superannuation funds be subject to tighter regulation?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2019 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something IEpjvhfM