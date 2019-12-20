New Year, new APRA

Like many of us do nearing the end of the year, APRA has taken time for some self-reflection and assessment, identifying three areas it needs to work on next year.

APRA has released its 2018/19 self-assessment report to review its key performance indicators (KPIs) set out within the Government's Regulator Performance Framework.

The prudential regulator identified three areas where it could improve.

"Overall, APRA considers it has met all six KPIs set out in the Framework. However opportunities for improvement have been identified in relation to three KPIs," it said.

APRA identified room for improvement for KPI 1; that regulators do not unnecessarily impede the efficient operation of regulated entities.

"In promoting financial stability in Australia, APRA continues to balance financial safety with efficiency, competition, contestability and competitive neutrality in line with its statutory objectives," APRA said.

"The 2019 biennial stakeholder survey indicated that only 31% of stakeholders consider changes to APRA's prudential framework sufficiently consider the costs of regulation imposed on industry.

"This suggests there is significant opportunity for APRA to improve transparency on the assessment of costs (and benefits) for proposed policy changes, and better communicate this process with APRA's stakeholders."

The watchdog also saw room for improvement with KPI 2; communication with regulated entities is clear, targeted and effective.

A biennial stakeholder survey revealed that 95% of regulated entities believed APRA's communication with them to be clear; however the regulator believes it can still do more to strengthen this figure in 2020.

The regulator also identified room for improvement with its fourth KPI; streamlining and coordinating compliance and monitoring approaches.

"APRA maintained strong working relationships with Australia's key regulatory agencies throughout the year particularly those within the Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Treasury," it said.

"However APRA has recognised it can promote more coordinated and streamlined approaches across CFR agencies as well as other domestic and international peer agencies to achieve regulatory objectives."

The six KPIs used to measure regulatory bodies' performance are:

KPI 1: Regulators do not unnecessarily impede the efficient operation of regulated entities

KPI 2: Communication with regulated entities is clear, targeted and effective

KPI 3: Actions undertaken by regulators are proportionate to the regulatory risk being managed

KPI 4: Compliance and monitoring approaches are streamlined and coordinated

KPI 5: Regulators are open and transparent in their dealings with regulated entities

KPI 6: Regulators actively contribute to the continuous improvement of regulatory frameworks.

APRA plans to review the metrics they use to measure its performance against these KPIs in 2020.