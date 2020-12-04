New trustee for Student Super, NEOS Super

Two Tidswell Master Super plans, Student Super and NEOS Super Plan, will move trustees on December 18.

Diversa Trustees will be the trustee of each fund from that point on.

Diversa is part of the same group as Tidswell. Tidswell, Diversa and CCSL were previously owned by Sargon, which went into administration early this year.

Sargon was rebranded to Certes Corporation in June.

Diversa provides trustee services to 23 APRA-regulated super funds with more than $8 billion of assets under management.

"Consolidating our super funds under the one trustee company streamlines our business and creates scale which should ultimately allow us to improve efficiency and deliver better outcomes to our members," Student Super told members.

NEOS Super Plan said the same rationale was behind its change of trustee.

Both funds said that members should not notice any changes to the operation of their plans.

Spaceship Super will also replace Tidswell as its trustee with Diversa on December 18.

Spaceship said the change would streamline its business and improve efficiency and outcomes for members.