Superannuation

New super fund prepares for launch

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   12:24PM

Tomorrow Super is readying itself for a $5 million pre-IPO funding round, with the promise of a financial adviser friendly superannuation solution.

Crescent Wealth has acquired an 8% stake in Tomorrow Super and has become the firm's maiden white label platform client.

Tomorrow Super was founded by former BT executive Wes Hall and its board is chaired by former King & Wood Mallesons chair Frank Zipfinger, with Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine and former AMP executive Peter Nicholas also holding board positions.

Hall says the platform's target market has parallels with those who would typically establish an SMSF, seeking to have more control of their super, usually aged in the 35-50-year bracket.

"Many SMSF customers don't believe 'traditional super' options meet their needs and they're on the hunt for something better," he said.

"They might have ambitions of running their own super in a SMSF, but the reality is that it's much more administratively challenging and there is a truism in the market that for most people, 'there is nothing self-managed about a self-managed super fund'."

He added that Tomorrow Super offers many SMSF attributes but aims to do so at a lower cost.

"We believe that by offering greater choice, transparency and control with a consumer-led and financial adviser proposition, we can help address the current difficulties Australians face with their super," Hall said.

The proposition is designed to be financial adviser friendly.

Hall said Tomorrow Super could be ideally placed to benefit from the transition to episodic advice that is complementing traditional advice models in a dislocating market where adviser numbers are decreasing despite the need for advice growing.

The company will offer a managed account platform proposition that gives clients options of diversified actively managed and index portfolios aligned to their values and interests and the portfolios that include a blend of managed funds, ETFs and direct Australian and international shares.

Outside of the managed portfolios, the platform aims to allow customers to invest their super in individual shares.

Tomorrow Super has been teasing its entry into the market since 2019. 

