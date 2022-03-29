NEWS
Financial Planning

New scaled advice offering launches

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 29 MAR 2022   11:28AM

A new digital, scalable financial advice solution has launched to help advisers cater to those who don't require a comprehensive offering.

Scientiam, founded by Arch Capital managing director Nigel Baker, aims to assist advisers in servicing clients in a way that is both affordable and profitable.

It's a low-cost, cloud-based solution which is easy to implement, Baker said. Estimating that it may cost a firm $100,000 per year to look after 50 clients, Scientiam says this could be done for just a few thousand dollars.

The solution was initially developed in 2019 for Arch Capital's staff and family members, C and D clients, and the adult children of existing clients.

Scientiam runs on a subscription model and is exclusive to advisers. As part of the registration process, all users must submit an adviser code and be linked to a financial adviser, the firm said.

Clients can also access calculators and tools, track their spending, and access low-cost diversified superannuation and investment accounts through Scientiam.

"Many advisers are grappling with how to profitably service segments of their client base and, beyond that, segments of the market that need advice but are currently missing out because they're too young, don't have enough to invest or have relatively simple needs," he said.

"As advisers, we want to help people but unfortunately that is getting harder to do due to rising costs. This is a sad reality because some clients have been loyal for 10-20 years but, over time, they no longer fit a firm's ideal client profile.

"With Scientiam, advisers can stay in touch with clients, deliver a compelling service and an excellent experience but not at a financial or opportunity cost to the business. Scientiam releases advisers to focus on servicing higher fee-paying clients with complex needs."

As a client progresses in life and their needs change, the system is designed to push them to seek comprehensive, personal advice from their referring adviser, the group said.

