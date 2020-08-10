NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
New platform launches for super funds
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 10 AUG 2020   11:56AM

A new platform has been launched for super funds aiming to help navigate the mounting pressure to improve returns and lower investment fees, costs and taxes.

Parametric announced the new platform, saying with super funds facing increased pressures it aims to offer "equity agility" as its core feature.

Chris Briant, head of the Eaton Vance affiliate's Australian business, said pressure is coming from a raft of increasingly vocal super stakeholders including members, politicians and regulators, with APRA's controversial MySuper Product Heatmap a prime example.

"APRA is using the Heatmap to highlight funds that they believe are either delivering poor net-of-tax returns or have high fees, and focusing on their long-term sustainability based on cashflows. It dovetails with APRA's plan to have fewer funds, so all funds are under enormous pressure to 'measure up'," Briant said.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"But 'measuring up' is itself a moving target - we saw this recently in the second iteration of the Heatmap, where some funds' gradings changed dramatically from the first Heatmap."

Briant also mentioned the government's Early Release of Super scheme, which he said helped increase engagement by individuals with their super.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"At the same time COVID-19 Early Release has, somewhat ironically, proved a great engagement mechanism for fund members; and we've seen some politicians use the current environment opportunistically to grandstand on super," he said.

"Funds were recently told by Senator Jane Hume that scrutiny and pressure to rationalise and evolve will be ongoing."

Parametric has launched the Equity Agility Platform in response, with Briant saying the new reality for funds if that their positioning is never finished and equity agility should be a key part of responding to the new reality.

"This Investment Management Agreement (IMA) might be set up for a certain purpose, like passive equity exposure, but can pivot easily from goal to goal as the fund's needs change; for example, to change benchmarks, add a defensive tilt, serve as a 'carpark' when the fund is between managers, plug an unwanted risk exposure, add or remove emerging market exposure, quickly address ESG-related concerns or even chase less orthodox return sources such as equity put and call writing," Briant said.

"A valuable added benefit reflects Parametric's pedigree in managing taxes, brokerage and other implementation frictions for super funds. It's not cost-free for funds to constantly adapt portfolios to their moving targets around returns, fees and other measures.

"As with the 'Equity Agility Platform' accounts we're already managing, the transition management is built in, so we can manage the costs of making these changes along the way."

Read more: ERSHeatmapAPRAParametricEquity Agility PlatformChris BriantMySuper ProductCOVID-19Early Release of SuperEaton Vance
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ERS sees 300,000 repeat applications
Queenslanders drain super: ISA
ERS continues super drain
Spend your money how you please: PM
ERS payments approach $30bn mark
Statewide overhauls risk management approach
Cyber criminals jump on ERS
It's your money: Hume calls out Keating
ERS scheme referred to Auditor-General
Pandemic exacerbated retirement confidence: Research
Editor's Choice
Sydney Aussie equities manager trims fees
KANIKA SOOD
A Washington H. Soul Pattinson related global equities manager has trimmed the fees on a newly-launched fund by 15bps.
Boutique launches multi-asset fund
KANIKA SOOD
New Zealand's Milford Asset Management is launching an income-focussed, multi-asset fund to the Australian market, in its third local launch.
AFP charges early release scammers
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Federal Police have charged three people with allegedly submitting false claims to gain early access to superannuation under the new COVID-19 measures.
Advice firm awarded international certification
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Shadforth Financial Group has achieved the international fiduciary certification following an assessment by the Centre for Fiduciary Excellence.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
David Neal
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
David Neal is one of the most influential investment executives, not just in Australia but across the world. Here, the new IFM Investors chief reflects on the journey so far. Kanika Sood writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CXhkhFAb