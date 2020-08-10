New platform launches for super funds

A new platform has been launched for super funds aiming to help navigate the mounting pressure to improve returns and lower investment fees, costs and taxes.

Parametric announced the new platform, saying with super funds facing increased pressures it aims to offer "equity agility" as its core feature.

Chris Briant, head of the Eaton Vance affiliate's Australian business, said pressure is coming from a raft of increasingly vocal super stakeholders including members, politicians and regulators, with APRA's controversial MySuper Product Heatmap a prime example.

"APRA is using the Heatmap to highlight funds that they believe are either delivering poor net-of-tax returns or have high fees, and focusing on their long-term sustainability based on cashflows. It dovetails with APRA's plan to have fewer funds, so all funds are under enormous pressure to 'measure up'," Briant said.

"But 'measuring up' is itself a moving target - we saw this recently in the second iteration of the Heatmap, where some funds' gradings changed dramatically from the first Heatmap."

Briant also mentioned the government's Early Release of Super scheme, which he said helped increase engagement by individuals with their super.

"At the same time COVID-19 Early Release has, somewhat ironically, proved a great engagement mechanism for fund members; and we've seen some politicians use the current environment opportunistically to grandstand on super," he said.

"Funds were recently told by Senator Jane Hume that scrutiny and pressure to rationalise and evolve will be ongoing."

Parametric has launched the Equity Agility Platform in response, with Briant saying the new reality for funds if that their positioning is never finished and equity agility should be a key part of responding to the new reality.

"This Investment Management Agreement (IMA) might be set up for a certain purpose, like passive equity exposure, but can pivot easily from goal to goal as the fund's needs change; for example, to change benchmarks, add a defensive tilt, serve as a 'carpark' when the fund is between managers, plug an unwanted risk exposure, add or remove emerging market exposure, quickly address ESG-related concerns or even chase less orthodox return sources such as equity put and call writing," Briant said.

"A valuable added benefit reflects Parametric's pedigree in managing taxes, brokerage and other implementation frictions for super funds. It's not cost-free for funds to constantly adapt portfolios to their moving targets around returns, fees and other measures.

"As with the 'Equity Agility Platform' accounts we're already managing, the transition management is built in, so we can manage the costs of making these changes along the way."