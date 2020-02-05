New head of wholesale at Fidelity

Fidelity has appointed a new head of Australian wholesale sales from Ellerston Capital, after Andrew Mathie left the role last year.

Simon Glazier, who was Ellerston Capital's head of intermediated distribution and marketing since 2015, will join in the role on March 2.

Glazier reports to Fidelity managing director for Australia, Alva Devoy.

"The financial services industry is going through a period of unprecedented change following last year's Royal Commission. We are already seeing a shift in the structure in the market and we recognise we will need to adapt to support our wholesale clients into 2020 and beyond," Devoy said.

"Simon's significant experience in the Australian market will help us to navigate this changing landscape and grow our business into the future as we continue to build our offering."

Glazier has previously worked as Colonial First State's state manager for retail sales in New South Wales. He had also worked at Perpetual Investments, Lion Nathan Australia and ING.

Mathie finished up last August, after two years with the company.