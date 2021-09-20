NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New head of institutional at T. Rowe Price

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 20 SEP 2021   12:40PM

T. Rowe Price has appointed a new head of institutional for Australia and New Zealand, formerly of AXA Investment Managers.

Craig Hurt steps into the position, effective October 5.

Based in Sydney, Hurt will report to T. Rowe Price head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall.

He joins T. Rowe Price after having spent 16 years with AXA Investment Managers, where he was country head for Australia and New Zealand until September last year.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

"Craig complements the existing team well. He has an extensive track record as an experienced, consultative business builder, and possesses the business acumen and strategic mindset required to navigate a rapidly changing dynamic channel. His reputation and deep connections across the institutional market will support further opportunities for T. Rowe Price's growth," Hall said.

"ESG and developing strategies suitable for our market is a high priority growth initiative coming into 2022 and beyond. Craig's extensive expertise in this area, combined with T. Rowe Price's global ESG capabilities, will shape our local distribution strategy and provide further benefit to clients."

Hurt commented on his appointment, saying: "The Australian market is rapidly evolving. It is an exciting time to be joining T. Rowe Price's client-centric team to assist clients through this change with our world-class investment solutions."

In his new role, Hurt will be responsible for leading a team of institutional sales professionals to service existing clients and develop new relationships.

Read more: T. Rowe PriceAXA Investment ManagersCraig HurtNew Zealand Darren Hall
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

T. Rowe Price names chief executive
ESG lead departs super fund
Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings
AXA hires from CFS
Fidelity hires sustainability director
Nuveen hires director from AXA
Global net zero framework launched
T. Rowe Price names new executive
T. Rowe Price names president, operations chief
Perpetual bolsters distribution team

Editor's Choice

New super fund prepares for launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
Tomorrow Super is readying itself for a $5 million pre-IPO funding round, with the promise of a financial adviser friendly superannuation solution.

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:23AM
Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Senator Jane Hume is warning consumers who fall victim to bad advice from finfluencers not to rely on the government for compensation.

BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
In its submission to the inquiry into common ownership, BlackRock point out the theory behind the inquiry is "based on fundamental misconceptions", adding that any possible reforms based on ideas still under debate would be premature.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.