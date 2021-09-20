New head of institutional at T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price has appointed a new head of institutional for Australia and New Zealand, formerly of AXA Investment Managers.

Craig Hurt steps into the position, effective October 5.

Based in Sydney, Hurt will report to T. Rowe Price head of distribution for Australia and New Zealand Darren Hall.

He joins T. Rowe Price after having spent 16 years with AXA Investment Managers, where he was country head for Australia and New Zealand until September last year.

"Craig complements the existing team well. He has an extensive track record as an experienced, consultative business builder, and possesses the business acumen and strategic mindset required to navigate a rapidly changing dynamic channel. His reputation and deep connections across the institutional market will support further opportunities for T. Rowe Price's growth," Hall said.

"ESG and developing strategies suitable for our market is a high priority growth initiative coming into 2022 and beyond. Craig's extensive expertise in this area, combined with T. Rowe Price's global ESG capabilities, will shape our local distribution strategy and provide further benefit to clients."

Hurt commented on his appointment, saying: "The Australian market is rapidly evolving. It is an exciting time to be joining T. Rowe Price's client-centric team to assist clients through this change with our world-class investment solutions."

In his new role, Hurt will be responsible for leading a team of institutional sales professionals to service existing clients and develop new relationships.