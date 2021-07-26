NEWS
Executive Appointments

New head of ESG at boutique

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 26 JUL 2021   12:11PM

A boutique investment manager has hired a new head of ESG from BT.

Emma Pringle has been appointed the head of ESG at Maple-Brown Abbott (MBA).

Pringle had a 14-year long career at BT, most recently as head of customer governance and sustainability.

Prior to this, she held strategy and operations roles in BT's private wealth, superannuation, investments, platforms and advice divisions.

Pringle has also served as co-chair of the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative (ASFI) technical working group on meeting community expectations.

Pringle has been working at Maple-Brown Abbott for 12 months on a maternity cover role, building on its ESG program. With this new head of ESG appointment she joins the investment manager on a permanent basis.

In her role, Ms Pringle will have oversight of the ESG process for all Maple-Brown Abbott's Australian and Asian equity strategies and at the corporate level.

"Emma's appointment reflects Maple-Brown Abbott's continued investment in the ESG space and how seriously we view integrating ESG factors into our investment process across all of our portfolios," Maple-Brown Abbott Sophia Rahmani said.

"We expect this will be even more important as risks around climate change and social issues like modern slavery become more prevalent. Emma brings market-leading experience and talent and I'm confident that under her oversight we will continue to be a leader in ESG."

She added that Maple-Brown Abbott has been a signatory to the UN-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) since 2008.

"We have a long-standing commitment to integrating ESG factors into our investment process across each of our investment strategies. Our ESG strategy was formalised in 2008, one of the earliest for Australian-based boutiques, when the Board approved the first ESG policy and we became a signatory to the PRI," Rahmani said.

Pringle's appointment follows the departure of Natasha McKean as ESG investment analyst after she decided to take up a position in Brisbane, where she lives, following her maternity leave.

Read more: ESGMaple-Brown AbbottBTEmma PringleMaple-Brown Abbott Sophia RahmaniAustralian Sustainable Finance Initiative
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
