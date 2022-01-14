New global chief for William Blair

William Blair appointed a new chief executive to lead the global financial services firm in its next phase of growth.

Brent Gledhill, most recently the firm's president, took the post this month. He succeeds John Ettelson, who moved to the role of chair.

Gledhill joined the Chicago-based firm 25 years ago as an investment banker. He was promoted to head the firm's European and Asian banking group in 2001, based in London.

He returned to the US in 2009 as global head of investment banking. Under his leadership, William Buck opened offices around the world and completed strategic partnerships with firms in Asia, Israel, and Australia.

In Australia, William Blair has been operating under a strategic alliance with Allier Capital since 2016.

"I step into this role focused on investing actively to grow the impact we make for clients, by expanding our relationships and intellectual capital, innovating to enhance our processes, and hiring experts around the world who fit our collaborative culture," Gledhill said.

Ettelson served in the top job for 18 years and clocked up nearly 21 years in total with the firm, starting out as its chief financial officer.

Ettelson commented: "Brent is positioned well for the continued delivery of strong results and supporting our corporate values."