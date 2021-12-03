New digital asset fund launches

A specialist manager has launched a new wholesale-only digital asset fund for Australian investors.

Digital Asset Capital Management DACM) launched the DACM Global Digital Asset Fund.

The new launch comes after the manager's original Digital Asset Fund enjoyed a 12-month return of 1570% through to 30 June 2021.

The Australian fund will focus on concentrated positions in liquid, super-high-growth digital assets (such as cryptographic coins and tokens) that trade on specialist digital asset exchanges.

DACM co-founder and chief executive Richard Galvin said he believes the local market has an appetite for more digital asset funds.

"We are providing wholesale Australian investors with a chance to diversify their portfolios and add exposure to the world's fastest growing asset class, replicating what we have done to date with the most successful long-only crypto fund globally," he said.

"We have been focused on investing in this market for almost four years and have unique industry insights as well as blockchain founder and community connectivity. Our global team of eleven finance and technology specialists are experts in finding, and analysing, unique investment opportunities in this rapidly moving sector."

Former UBS Asset Management Australia chief executive Bryce Doherty recently joined DACM as head of corporate development.

"After successfully managing more than $500 million for offshore clients in this exciting new asset class over the last few years, the time is right to bring DACM's skills and experience to the Australian wholesale market," Doherty said.