Investment

New digital asset fund launched

BY STAFF WRITER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 MAR 2022   12:45PM

Balmoral Digital has launched a new digital assets fund for wholesale and sophisticated investors.

The new fund is managed by Balmoral Digital founders and portfolio managers Angus Crennan and Jesse Smythe and offers an alternative for investors as the hunt for returns and yield intensifies.

Crennan is a former portfolio manager at Zurich and has also previously served as head of money markets at Macquarie. Meanwhile, Smythe was a founder of international derivatives business HighLow Markets.

As a rapidly growing and differentiated asset class, digital investments are becoming an increasingly fundamental component of the financial ecosystems of tomorrow, Crennan said.

"We employ delta neutral strategies whereby we seek the best returns with minimal directional risk. As rational investors seeking the best returns for our risk, we use derivatives and securities lending to optimise outcomes for our clients. We are investing in the future and see digital assets as the next decade's single most attractive opportunity in the investment space," he added.

"Digital assets are being adopted at a rate confirmed as the fastest of any technology in human history (113% per annum), even if cryptocurrency uptake slows over the next five years to levels recorded by its closest competitor - the Internet, at 64% per annum - the asset class will boast a billion users by 2026."

Smythe added that digital assets represent an incredible opportunity for investors.

"Thirty percent of the global population do not have access to a bank account, yet most have phones. Which means people now have access to a financial system that previously they were prohibited from," he said.

"We expect exponential growth in digital assets in the short to medium term. We also expect the continued explosion in adoption and network effects will generate a tailwind to positive performance for years to come.

"Investing in the digital space offers a significant strategic advantage for our clients and we are committed to delivering positive outcomes."

Balmoral DigitalAngus CrennanJesse SmytheHighLow MarketsMacquarieZurich
