Executive Appointments

New chief executive at Industry Fund Services

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:51PM

Cath Bowtell has handed over the reins after almost six years as chief executive of Industry Fund Services.

Bowtell has stepped down as chief executive, the position she's held since December 2016, and taken over as chair of the Industry Fund Services board, effective this month.

Taking over the top job is Csaba Baranyai in the newly combine roles of chief executive and chief operating officer. It's a promotion for Baranyai, who was previously executive manager of legal, risk and compliance and company secretary.

"With the significant structural and regulatory changes experienced in the industry over the past four years, and more change and uncertainty on the horizon, the board felt that Csaba's deep knowledge and broad experience across legal, risk and compliance, product, technology and projects would best position him and IFS to continue serving its current fund partners, and to grow the business through new partnerships and professional services into the future," Industry Fund Services said.

Baranyai has worked with Industry Fund Services for more than seven years. Prior to joining he held a range of product management and administration roles at AMP and AXA.

Commenting, he said: "I feel incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to lead an organisation comprised of such committed, compassionate and capable people."

"I'm excited to continue to grow our partnerships with profit-to-member super funds, to help ordinary Australians receive the help they need to retire with dignity."

In becoming chair of the Industry Fund Services board, Bowtell replaces Linda Rubinstein who held the role for close to a decade but felt it was time to retire from the board.

In a statement, Industry Fund Services said it was agreed it was time for fresh leadership.

"Cath and the board however, felt it was important to retain Cath's significant knowledge and experience within the business and industry, and elected her to join the board as chair," Industry Fund Services said.

Bowtell is also a director of IFM Investors and is chair of The New Daily and The Royal Women's Hospital.

Review of YFYS receives mixed response

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government's Treasury review into the operation of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws and MySuper performance tests has had a mixed reception.

Ministers told to divest shareholdings

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Under a new code of conduct introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, federal ministers must divest any direct investments held outside of a public superannuation fund, listed managed funds and some trust arrangements.

ORAH Funds reaches milestone

CHLOE WALKER
The philanthropic fund, founded by Pengana Capital Group's Russel Pillemer and wife Carole, has reached over $2 million in donations to charity since its inception in 2016.

