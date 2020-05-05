NEWS
Superannuation
New buyers for Sargon businesses confirmed
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:32PM

Sargon's Diversa, CCSL and Tidswell businesses will be owned by New York-based buyers, who are committing to retaining Aussie jobs and have hired a Westpac and BT veteran for the board.

New Yorker Teddy Wasserman of CloverHill Capital and Australian-origin Matthew Kibble of Kibble Holdings LLC are joined by Vista Credit Partners (who is also providing the financing) as joint equity investor.

APRA and Foreign Investments Review Board (FIRB) have given the green light to the three entities to take over Diversa, CCSL and Tidswell.

The acquisition was completed this month and done through a new entity called the Pacific Infrastructure Partners (PIP) which was registered with ASIC as a proprietary company about a month ago.

The sale price was not revealed.

Former PEXA chief Marcus Price is acting as a strategic adviser to PIP, as first reported by Financial Standard last week.

Sue Thomas -- who has held directorships at Grant Thornton Australia, PEXA Limited, Advance Asset Management, Asgard Capital, BT Portfolio Services and Westpac Financial Services Limited -- is joining Wasserman and Kibble on the board.

"PIP is finalising the appointment of a new chief executive and is in the process of identifying and appointing an independent chairman as part of further plans to strengthen governance," it said.

"We have appreciated the significant efforts and professionalism of FIRB to expedite the transaction and preserve close to 100 Australian jobs. It is pleasing that our intentions to protect and steward the Sargon businesses have also been recognised

by regulators including APRA. PIP is committed to delivering the highest of standards for all stakeholders, including our clients and members," Kibble said.

"We believe the proprietary next generation trustee infrastructure that Sargon has developed to be world-class technology," Wasserman said.

"As the new owner, PIP brings funding capacity, leadership capability and strengthened governance to unlock its enormous potential, as well as take advantage of what is a significant market opportunity, given the sector tailwinds and underinvestment in legacy systems.

"We are pleased to bring on board an experienced partner like Vista Credit Partners and thank them for the speed and certainty with which they executed this transaction," he said.

