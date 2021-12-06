New boutique at Pendal

The funds giant recently launched a new boutique focused on alternative duration, led by Vimal Gor.

In October, Financial Standard reported changes within Pendal's bond, income and defensive strategies (BIDS) business, which was headed by Gor. At the time, Pendal confirmed it was still in the process of formalising Gor's responsibilities but that he would be focused on alternative duration strategies and lead a team of four.

As such, Gor is now head of alternative duration, a newly formed boutique looking after the Pendal High Alpha Fixed Income Fund.

In a statement to Financial Standard, Pendal Australia chief executive Richard Brandweiner said: "Vimal Gor has been an innovator in the space of alternative duration for some time and has now pivoted to focusing solely on building out these strategies with a dedicated and highly specialised team."

Reporting to Gor is Robin Lu, Itay Feldman, Philip Treharne and Thomas Ciszewski.

Lu is assistant portfolio manager to Gor, as well as working on government and credit quantitative modelling. Meanwhile, Feldman is a quantitative analyst focused on machine learning, Treharne is a quantitative analyst focused on cross-asset volatility strategies and quantitative research, and Ciszewski is a volatility analyst.

The changes to the BIDS business saw the team that previously reported to Gor step up to lead their own respective areas within the income and fixed interest team.

Amy Xie Patrick is now head of income strategies, George Bishay is head of credit and sustainable strategies, Tim Hext heads government bond strategies and Steve Campbell is head of cash strategies.

The team is rounded out by assistant portfolio managers Anna Hong and Oliver Ge, credit ESG analyst Murray Ackman and portfolio analyst Ronnie Thomas.