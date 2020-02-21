NEWS
Investment
New Aussie ETF to invest in FAANGs
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:26PM

ETF Securities is set to launch a new exchange traded fund on the ASX that will invest in 10 companies including Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google which together returned 45% last year.

The ETF's will hold 10 stocks in equal weighting, adding names such as Tesla, Netflix and Baidu to the usual technology stocks.

It starts trading on the ASX on March 2 under the ticker FANG (ETFS FANG + ETF) and ETF Securities expects strong demand from the retail and wealth channel.

While broader international technology exposures are already available on the ASX (from passive funds such as BetaShares' NASDAQ 100 ETF to Magellan's high conviction ETFs); FAANG is the first dedicated ETF for the sector.

"We are launching it after an exhaustive investigation and conversations with our clients, both on the retail and intermediary side," ETF Securities chief executive Kris Walesby told Financial Standard.

"They told us that a lot of times the reason they were buying international funds was to get exposure to these particular American growth stories. But they also wanted a little bit extra, and so we have added stocks like Tesla and Baidu."

The ETF will track an index created by ICE Data Indices (Intercontinental Exchange).

ETF Securities has set the fees at 35 basis points per year.

The returns for the fund for last 12 months were 45%. Almost all of this is capital gain, with low potential for dividend income from the companies included in it.

The company will start with retail distribution through wealth and investment advisers, and brokers. It will seek a Lonsec rating after a few months of trading, to get access to the intermediary channel.

Walesby said it could get to $50 million by this time next year, if the markets stay resilient.

For year two, when the ETF filters onto  approved products list, the company expects the fund to reach $150 million.

The company thinks the ETF could especially appeal to younger investors, who have decades left to build their wealth and hence, won't be troubled by the volatility.

The fund lists on March 2 with seed money of $1 million.

The launch comes, soon after coronavirus spurred a downgrade in Apple's quarterly earnings, and the virus spreads its influence to other companies with Chinese exposure.

But Walesby is undeterred.

"Our view is very similar to what many of the best long-term investors think - that you can't time the markets," Walesby said.

"It could be that the day we launch, the ETF could go down by 5% or 10% but we absolutely think there is a very high demand for them from Australian investors and that they will go up over three, five, 10, 20 years," he said.

He is also not too fussed about Chi-x's Tracrs, which has just expanded its suite of international tech stocks available to Aussie investors.

TraCRs are transferable custody receipts (TraCRs) that give Aussie investors exposure to the financial performance of Apple's shares with local trading.

"It's a great product which is a sort of natural competition for us," he said.

"But the intermediary and retail channel are not necessarily aware of them. And the big argument is that if you could buy the exposure you want wrapped in one fund, trades in Australian time and charges one fee, why would you pay 10 sets of commissions to buy 10 [securities]," he said.

FAANGIntercontinental ExchangeKris Walesby
Link to something uflXBM67