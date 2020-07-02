NEWS
Executive Appointments
New appointment to TAA board
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   12:18PM

The Adviser's Association (TAA) has made a new appointment to its board.

Jennifer Mogg, operations manager, company secretary and a director of Invest Blue, has joined the board.

Invest Blue is an advice firm licensed by AMP Financial Planning.

TAA represents AMP Financial Planning and Hillross financial advisers, and its board is made up of representatives from both licensees.

Prior to joining Invest Blue, Mogg worked in a variety of financial advice roles at Suncorp.

"Jennifer's strong operations background and her first-hand knowledge and skills in financial planning business management are a welcome addition to the board," TAA chief executive Neil Macdonald said.

"The board is very much looking forward to working with Jennifer to help us deliver on our intent to represent, protect and enhance our members' interests, so that they are enabled to efficiently deliver affordable financial advice to their clients."

TAA was formed after the AMP Financial Planners Association merged with the Hillross Advisers Association earlier in 2020.

