Executive Appointments

New APAC institutional lead at abrdn

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 10 FEB 2022   10:50AM

A new head of institutional clients for Asia Pacific was appointed at abrdn, to join next month from First Sentier Investors.

Vivian Tang has been appointed to the role, taking on responsibility for "developing and delivering forward-thinking investment outcomes" for institutional clients in APAC.

The group said her appointment and recent changes to the APAC business will enable it to engage more meaningfully with clients in the region and provide better solutions.

She brings almost 20 years' experience in business development to the role, having held several senior positions in that time.

She is currently head of distribution, North Asia at First Sentier, a role she's held for more than eight years. Previously she served as director of distribution, asset management at Credit Suisse for close to seven years.

She's also held roles with Invesco, Citigroup and HSBC Asset Management across Asian equities and discretionary products.

"She has an excellent track record in the strategic build-up of institutional client business in the region, and for fostering partnerships with official institutions, pension funds, and financial institutions," abrdn said.

Reporting directly to regional chief executive Rene Buehlmann, Tang's appointment completes the group's repositioning of the APAC client group, now led by Tang, head of wholesale clients David Hanzl and head of client management David Mitchell.

Her appointment also comes as abrdn marks 30 years of operating in the region.

"abrdn is committed to being a leader in sustainable investments in the region. Vivian joining is part of our ongoing commitment to grow our presence in the Asia Pacific," Buehlmann said.

"I am confident that with her extensive experience, abrdn is well-positioned to deliver forward-thinking outcomes to our institutional clients."

Globally, abrdn manages about $726 billion on behalf of institutions.

Read more: First Sentier InvestorsVivian TangRene BuehlmannCitigroupCredit SuisseDavid HanzlDavid MitchellHSBC Asset ManagementInvesco
