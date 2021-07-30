New AIA advice unit names chief executive

AIA Australia's newly launched advice business has named a chief executive to lead its efforts, as the life insurer brings some Commonwealth Financial Planning advisers into the fold.

The life insurer has set up AIA Financial Wellbeing, led by Pina Sciarrone, who is the chief executive and managing director.

Sciarrone has served as the general manager of banca, partnerships and advice since June last year. She has been with AIA since 2010, leading adviser services for over four years and then moving on to become chief retail officer between September 2014 and June 2020.

This week, Commonwealth Bank announced it is partially transferring its Commonwealth FP advisers to AIA as it reviews its remaining advice offering.

The bank has gradually withdrawn from the advice sector since 2019 when it offloaded Count Financial to CountPlus and terminated Financial Wisdom.

AIA Financial Wellbeing will operate under a separate AFSL to AIA Australia, offering personal advice to customers of CBA with life insurance and wealth needs. Advice will be provided by salaried advisers and AIA will extend employment offers to some CFP employees.

AIA Australia and New Zealand chief executive and managing director Damien Mu said the new venture will assist with the growing challenge that lower to middle-income Australians have in accessing affordable advice.

"We want to support the customers and members of our partners who have life insurance and simple wealth needs, to help them achieve a healthier, longer, better life by understanding the linkage between financial wellbeing and their physical and mental wellbeing," he said.

Alongside AIA Financial Wellbeing, Mu added that the insurer will continue to focus on partnerships with external financial advisers who provide valuable comprehensive advice to their clients.

Separately, AIA New Zealand has been ordered to pay NZ$700,000 by the Auckland High Court after the insurer admitted it misled and made false representations to customers.

The Financial Markets Authority instigated the proceedings after it alleged that AIA enhanced policy benefits, charged premiums after a policy was terminated and treated terminated policies when they should have been in-force, and adjusted for inflation incorrectly.

AIA self-reported the breaches to the FMA.

The FMA said because AIA admitted the breaches at an early stage, the matter will proceed directly to a penalty hearing before the High Court and avoids the necessity and cost of a trial.